Caldwell sinks Woodsfield Monroe Central with solid showing
Caldwell knocked off Woodsfield Monroe Central 64-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Caldwell drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Woodsfield Monroe Central after the first quarter.
Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
Canfield shuts off the power on Struthers
Canfield earned a convincing 46-16 win over Struthers in Ohio girls basketball action on December 16. Last season, Canfield and Struthers squared off with January 25, 2022 at Canfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Berlin Center Western Reserve dances past Lowellville
Berlin Center Western Reserve put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Lowellville in a 54-40 decision on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Lowellville High School last season. For more, click here.
Strasburg grinds out close victory over Sugarcreek Garaway
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Strasburg passed in a 34-25 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway's expense in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg played in a 42-40 game on January 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Carrollton triumphs in strong showing over Minerva
Carrollton showed no mercy to Minerva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-20 victory on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva faced off on January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cambridge carves slim margin over Lower Burrell Burrell
Yes, Cambridge looked relaxed while edging Lower Burrell Burrell, but no autographs please after its 39-31 victory for a Pennsylvania girls basketball victory on December 16. Cambridge moved in front of Lower Burrell 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
