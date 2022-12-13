Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Caldwell sinks Woodsfield Monroe Central with solid showing
Caldwell knocked off Woodsfield Monroe Central 64-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Caldwell drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Woodsfield Monroe Central after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Canfield shuts off the power on Struthers
Canfield earned a convincing 46-16 win over Struthers in Ohio girls basketball action on December 16. Last season, Canfield and Struthers squared off with January 25, 2022 at Canfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Berlin Center Western Reserve dances past Lowellville
Berlin Center Western Reserve put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Lowellville in a 54-40 decision on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Lowellville High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph
Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
Morgantown wins stunner, University falls at Little General Holiday Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The first night of the Little General Holiday Classic at Morgantown High School brought plenty of fireworks to the Rowdie Center Friday night. The host team kicked it off with a back-and-forth game against Class AAA #1 Shady Spring, overcoming a ten-point halftime deficit to win it 56-52 with Brody Davis […]
50 years since Brown’s Island explosion in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A disaster on Brown’s Island in Weirton on December 15th, 1972 still echoes 50 years later. During construction of a coke facility for Weirton Steel, 19 workers lost their lives when the plant exploded. It was a region-wide tragedy, with contractors from Wheeling, Wellsburg, Steubenville, Wintersville and Pittsburgh among the victims. […]
richlandsource.com
Cambridge carves slim margin over Lower Burrell Burrell
Yes, Cambridge looked relaxed while edging Lower Burrell Burrell, but no autographs please after its 39-31 victory for a Pennsylvania girls basketball victory on December 16. Cambridge moved in front of Lower Burrell 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
WTRF
Ohio State Legislature honors Bob Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s beloved men’s basketball coach took a trip to Columbus on Wednesday to be honored by the Ohio State Legislature. The Ohio House of Representatives enacted HR 384 on Wednesday, honoring Bob Huggins on his induction into the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The resolution was approved on Nov. 15 and introduced by Rep. Brett Hudson Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville).
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Struthers unleashes full fury on Cortland Lakeview
Struthers controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-44 win against Cortland Lakeview in Ohio girls basketball on December 15. Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Struthers squared off with February 12, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton triumphs in strong showing over Minerva
Carrollton showed no mercy to Minerva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-20 victory on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva faced off on January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School. For a full recap, click here.
West Virginia University rifle team receives $1M gift from family of supporters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s rifle team has received a $1 million gift from a family of longtime supporters of the university’s athletic programs, the athletic department announced Thursday. The gift from the Hayhurst family, which will go through the nonprofit WVU Foundation, will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity as […]
WTRF
Ohio school district schedules two days of distant learning due to increased illness
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning. They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and...
richlandsource.com
Strasburg grinds out close victory over Sugarcreek Garaway
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Strasburg passed in a 34-25 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway's expense in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg played in a 42-40 game on January 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Explains Why So Many Players Are Leaving West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this article by saying that the player I spoke to asked to remain anonymous for a number of reasons, but primarily because of the fan reaction to players speaking out about Neal Brown and the West Virginia football program. “You are the...
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
BREAKING: Another defensive starter enters the portal
Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
Comments / 0