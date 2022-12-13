Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to be appointed to the state’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse. His appointment would come from a new governor Ricketts helped get elected. Critics — including some within the GOP — say it’s a bad look that will give voters the impression that wealthy, powerful men are dictating government control. Jeremy Aspen is an Omaha Republican and former state party delegate and one of those criticizing a Ricketts appointment. He suggests Gov.-elect Jim Pillen name another Republican — one who didn’t spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to get him elected — to the seat.
KEYT
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe...
KEYT
White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in
Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans’ precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden‘s first two years, several of which were clinched with...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
KEYT
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
KEYT
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is ‘not the influence he thinks he is’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there’s an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is “not the influence he thinks he is” — or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024. “When the former president announced that he’s running for president...
KEYT
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
KEYT
Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited a National Guard facility in Delaware to talk about expanded veterans benefits for exposure to toxins under legislation that he signed in August. The National Guard facility is named after his late son, Beau Biden, who served as a major in Iraq and later died of brain cancer. The president has said he believes his son’s fatal illness stemmed from his exposure to “burn pits” in Iraq. The new law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened and treated for toxins that could include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, or burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.
KEYT
Garland moves to end disparities in crack cocaine sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has taken action to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. Garland wrote in a memo to federal prosecutors that powder and crack cocaine aren’t scientifically different, but that federal law has for decades treated them differently. Civil rights leaders and advocates for criminal justice changes say the laws have taken a heavy toll on Black communities. They applauded Garland’s changes but called for Congress to act and end sentencing disparities permanently.
KEYT
Dennis Hastert Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was a teacher in Illinois. Personal. Birth date:...
KEYT
Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals denied the state’s request to appeal a judge’s preliminary block on the law. The ruling Friday regards the so-called “heartbeat” law outlawing most abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That’s as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many people know they’re pregnant. The ruling allows the case to proceed in county court. Preterm-Cleveland and other Ohio abortion clinics challenge the law as a violation of the Ohio Constitution. The state argues the founding document never mentions abortion and so doesn’t protect the right to one.
KEYT
Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts
Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
KEYT
Court upholds Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete girls’ high school sports. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City on Friday rejected arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. The judges upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy. The panel said the four cisgender athletes lacked standing to sue, The judges found that the plaintiffs’ claims that they were deprived of wins and athletic scholarship opportunities were speculative. A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
KEYT
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
Comments / 0