California State

JustMyThoughts
4d ago

He's acting like California is the only border State providing support to immigrants, when nothing could possibly be further from the truth. The problem is there are FAR too many coming, FAR too many entering illegally, and all of the liberal policies encouraging and exacerbating the problems in the first place. And Newsom's "reform" ideas will just make matters even worse.

Tom Heaphy
4d ago

They are coming to your neighborhood. Loud partys 24/7. junk cars all over, 20 people to a house, more crime and vandalism, get ready. it's coming.

Cynthia Reeves
4d ago

Notice how none of the news stations is covering the 2k in one day that came across the border as a huge group in El paso?

