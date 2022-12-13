Read full article on original website
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Frozen Ground and Nowhere To Hide. Why Russia Faces Brutal Winter War
Ukrainian forces will be looking to continue their counteroffensives against Russian troops struggling with harsh weather and logistical strains.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘For Russia’s victory’: Moscow places Ukraine’s occupied Crimea region on all-out war footing
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. In a publicity gesture in November, Sergei Aksyonov — the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Crimea region — visited frontline Russian forces on mainland Ukraine last month and delivered to them socks and other basic goods.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
How Patriot Missile Defense System Could Change Ukraine War
The U.S. is finalizing plans to send the sophisticated air defense system to Ukraine to help fight Russian aggression.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War
It wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine. Now, that...
Ukraine Ridicules Russia With Video of Tank Tumbling From Train
Ukraine reported the losses of Russian tanks, but one video has them rolling in laughter.
Ukraine Drone Supplier Successfully Flies Unmanned 'Supersonic' Fighter Jet
The Turkish company Baykar has supplied Ukraine with its Bayraktar TB2 drones, which have been used for strikes against Russian targets in the war.
Russian Forces Are Accidentally Killing Their Own Soldiers: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the deaths among the ranks of Vladimir Putin's military came as a result of ill preparation.
Russian linked to Wagner badly hurt in assassination attempt in Central African Republic
A Russian citizen closely linked to the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been injured in an assassination attempt in the Central African Republic, according to Prigozhin and Russian officials.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Putin Faces Pressure in Russia to End War With Ukraine
While support for the war appears high at home, a growing number of Russians are beginning to doubt its success.
Russian Soldiers Run Away From Battle as Putin Military Struggles: Ukraine
The video posted by Ukraine's military staff came on the heels of a report that said Russia's military continues to suffer heavy losses.
Two Russian Ammo Depots Destroyed After Key Bridge Crippled: Ukraine
Ukraine is unleashing a counteroffensive effort in Zaporizhzhia, which was illegally annexed by Russia in September.
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
Fears Event Could Be Hijacked As Anti-War Anger Grows in Russia: U.K.
The Russian president has canceled his annual end-of-year press conference for the first time in 10 years.
