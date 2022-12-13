Warner Brothers launched its own comic book-inspired cinematic universe in 2013 with Man of Steel. Since then, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had a mostly successful run at the box office and includes 11 movies, with four more set to be released in the coming year. Despite that, the films have been bogged down by behind-the-scenes drama and have often struggled to connect with audiences. Warner Brothers recently announced that James Gunn will take over DC Studios, which likely means that the current version of the DCEU is coming to an end.

