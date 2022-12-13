Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Sneak Peek! Jamie Continues to Plot Against John in the Next Episode of 'Yellowstone'
Last week's episode of Yellowstone brought a tear to my eye. In "Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow," the Duttons and the Yellowstone had an almost perfect day branding cattle. Unfortunately, John's (Kevin Costner) longtime friend, Emmett (Buck Taylor) dies peacefully sleeping under the stars.
‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins Says Friendship With Camille Is ‘Important’ in Season 3
A third season with bright, bold, bubbly Emily Cooper? That’s like renewing the best virtual tour of Paris with a highly poised guide. “Emily’s graduated to a new level of confidence,” says Emily in Paris star Lily Collins. What she lacks in her command of French, she makes up for in pluck and fashion sense.
'Emily in Paris' Creator Teases Potential Role for Kim Cattrall
We've seen her in New York City, but could Kim Cattrall be headed for Paris next? It's definitely a possibility, according to Emily in Paris creator Darren Star.
tWitch remembered in moving tribute from 'Ellen' producer: His 'light still burns in us'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being remembered for the joy he sparked by his friend and former colleague, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" executive producer Andy Lassner. In a moving tribute to Boss, Lassner wrote about the many lives the late star touched.
What's Going On With the DCEU Movies
Warner Brothers launched its own comic book-inspired cinematic universe in 2013 with Man of Steel. Since then, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had a mostly successful run at the box office and includes 11 movies, with four more set to be released in the coming year. Despite that, the films have been bogged down by behind-the-scenes drama and have often struggled to connect with audiences. Warner Brothers recently announced that James Gunn will take over DC Studios, which likely means that the current version of the DCEU is coming to an end.
