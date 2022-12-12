ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injuries piling up for Patriots early against the Cardinals

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
It was an ugly first quarter of football in the rare Monday night meeting between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. After the Cardinals lost their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, on the third play of the game, the injury bug shifted towards the Patriots.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones went down with a knee injury and is questionable to return to the game, per the team.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was twisted down awkwardly and limped off the field in a game where the Patriots are already playing without Damien Harris. Wideout DeVante Parker also took a hard hit that had him looking wobbly, before he was taken back to the locker room to be checked out.

All of these injuries are piling up in what could potentially be a must-win game for the Patriots in regards to playoff contention.

