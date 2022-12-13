ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
WFMZ-TV Online

Horror movies are therapeutic, says Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega finds making horror movies to be "therapeutic". The 20-year-old actress has recently established herself as a so-called scream queen, after starring in the slasher films 'X' and 'Scream', and Jenna has admitted to being a huge fan of the genre. The Hollywood star - who also plays Wednesday...
WFMZ-TV Online

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Jason Alexander Knew Dr. Noum Couldn’t Sound Like George or Duckman

Thanks to Star Trek: Prodigy, Jason Alexander is back in a world he loves. The Star Trek fan first appeared in the franchise in a Voyager episode in 1999 as Kurros, the leader of the enigmatic Think Tank, opposite Kate Mulgrew (as Captain Kathryn Janeway). Now, he’s on a Star Trek show with her again, voicing the Tellarite Dr. Noum — and he’ll be back for Season 2!

