Chronicle
Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington
Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
theorcasonian.com
Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
Tri-City Herald
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks a preliminary injunction to secure a reasonable period of time to safely harvest the 300,000 fish in the farms and remove the equipment at the sites. ...
Department of Health issues consumption advisories for fish at 3 Washington lakes
The Washington State Department of Health has issued consumption advisories for fish caught at several lakes in Washington. The fish have been found to contain perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), which is part of a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). According to the DOH, studies of humans...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Timeline: Confidence increasing in impactful lowland snow this weekend, next week
SEATTLE — An amplified weather pattern is expected to develop this weekend into next week, sending chilly air and areas of lowland snow into western Washington just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in the potential for impactful wintry weather for some lowland areas at times from...
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Chronicle
Owner of Grays Harbor County Natural Gas Power Plant Sues State Over of Carbon-Pricing Law
The privately owned operator of a natural gas power plant in Grays Harbor County is challenging the constitutionality of the state's Climate Commitment Act, which seeks to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions — in part — by putting a price on some of the pollution. Chicago-based Invenergy...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
The Best Cupcakes In Washington Are At This Bakery
Eat This, Not That! found the most decadent and delicious cupcakes in Washington state.
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Start Cutting Services as Huge Financial Losses Continue
Washington hospital leaders are pleading for help from the state as they're hit with massive financial losses for the third quarter in a row — a deficit they say is due to continued rising costs of labor, supplies, and patients staying for long lengths of time. Health care systems...
KUOW
THEM APPLES: Prices up, but Northwest apple growers aren’t grinning
This year Northwest apple growers are down about 20% from the boxes they picked last year. Cold spring weather, a dry summer and an early cold snap didn’t leave a lot of growing room. Washington state growers picked just a bit over 100 million, 40-pound boxes, this year. That’s...
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spend on the provision of abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023 — 2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature...
Washington State’s Most Pet Friendly Airbnb Is Two Hours From Tri-Cities
Where Is The Most Pet-Friendly Airbnb In Washington State?. We've got three dogs and finding places that will take our pets when we travel can be challenging. One Washington State Airbnb was recently voted most pet-friendly and it's worth taking a peek inside. If you've been looking for a pet-friendly...
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Tri-City Herald
Should you start wearing masks again in WA state this season? Here is what experts say
Many Washingtonians have thrown away the masks they once couldn’t leave home without as the pandemic and COVID-19 cases began to fade after more than two years of health scares. But will Washington state residents need to find more masks to wear?. During this winter season, Washingtonians are being...
'White supremacy': Presentation at Inslee Equity Summit damns objectivity, individualism
(The Center Square) – During Washington’s “2022 Governor’s Equity Summit,” the action director of the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave the controversial PowerPoint presentation, "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice." The presentation began with a “land acknowledgement,” stating “we are on the traditional homelands of the Puyallup Tribe.” The acknowledgement then acknowledged that this admission is but “one small step toward...
