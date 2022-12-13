I watched his piece of crap. He never went south of I-40 where most business are not just bars. Bars are closed on Sunday. If he had went down Coulter ,Sconcy,Bell ,ect , he would have seen an active Amarillo. North of I-40 ( downtown) is private businesses not commercial businesses.
I want to disagree with your comments about Sunday and other places in livelihood here in Amarillo the work week is Monday through Friday if you were here on any day, but Sunday you would’ve seen that. God made the seventh day for man to rest and spend time with his family and that’s what people do here in Amarillo Texas. But I really just wanted to comment on that beautiful building. You said they don’t have money to do anything with someone has money who bought that building and if it’s just sitting there obviously they have money to waste. Amarillo is made of old money. Let me give you a little history on that building. As a celebrated Amarillo Texas landmark since 1926, The Herring Hotel will be historically renovated and restored over a three-year period and will once again be known as a premier Texas Panhandle destination.Thanks for stopping bye
probably all the business are closed on Sundays. 😆herring building needs to go, nothing has been going on with it in 20yrs..been empty for way longer
Comments / 16