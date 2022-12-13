ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 16

Glenda Lynch
4d ago

I watched his piece of crap. He never went south of I-40 where most business are not just bars. Bars are closed on Sunday. If he had went down Coulter ,Sconcy,Bell ,ect , he would have seen an active Amarillo. North of I-40 ( downtown) is private businesses not commercial businesses.

Reply
4
AP_000967.4b7d35a10d4446da8a6f8cb3daf7e214.1730
4d ago

I want to disagree with your comments about Sunday and other places in livelihood here in Amarillo the work week is Monday through Friday if you were here on any day, but Sunday you would’ve seen that. God made the seventh day for man to rest and spend time with his family and that’s what people do here in Amarillo Texas. But I really just wanted to comment on that beautiful building. You said they don’t have money to do anything with someone has money who bought that building and if it’s just sitting there obviously they have money to waste. Amarillo is made of old money. Let me give you a little history on that building. As a celebrated Amarillo Texas landmark since 1926, The Herring Hotel will be historically renovated and restored over a three-year period and will once again be known as a premier Texas Panhandle destination.Thanks for stopping bye

Reply(1)
3
Kpat
4d ago

probably all the business are closed on Sundays. 😆herring building needs to go, nothing has been going on with it in 20yrs..been empty for way longer

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Comprehensive list of Amarillo’s Best….Bathrooms?

The bathroom has to be one of the most sacred places in anybody's day, a momentary retreat for us to let nature take its course. For a short amount of time, we get to escape from the world and scroll on our phones, and just enjoy to near silence of the restroom. But not all restrooms are made equal, and this Reddit user wants to know where he can find the best spot to use the restroom in Amarillo. Thankfully, r/amarillo has plenty of answers to this excellent question.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Snowy Crashes In Amarillo

So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy