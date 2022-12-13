Read full article on original website
After flood, Edmonds Library expected to reopen early next summer; total cost still unknown
A pipe fitting ruptured — 60,000 gallons of water poured into the Edmonds Library — and staff scrambled to save more than 50,000 books. That was almost six months ago. The main library remains closed, although there is a small pop-up operation on the Plaza level above the library. But the primary area is still a construction site.
School board elects officers, addresses ongoing criticism of support for transgender students
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting voted to reelect Nancy Katims as its president, Deborah Kilgore as vice president and Carin Chase as legislative representative. Per the school district’s policy, the three positions must be voted on each fall. Katims, Kilgore and Chase...
Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders
In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
Saturday’s your last chance to win Edmonds Historical Museum pedal fire truck
It’s the last Saturday to purchase your tickets for the 2022 fire truck pedal car. Tickets can be purchased for $2 in front of the Edmonds Historical Museum at 118 5th Ave. N. Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. during the Edmonds Holiday Market. All proceeds from the raffle...
Final day of EWHS gift-wrapping fundraiser Dec. 17
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2023 continues its gift-wrapping fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 17 — with all proceeds benefiting its Safe and Sober Graduation Night. The gift wrapping will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogue, 112 5th Ave. S., in downtown Edmonds. The cost...
‘Herbs for the Northwest’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Dec. 19 program
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to attend its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. The speaker will be WSU Master Gardener Bruce Bennett, sharing his talk, “Herbs for the Northwest.”. “Herbs are a wonderful thing, Bennett said. “They can range from 25-foot trees to shrubs, vines,...
Art Beat: Wreath Walk, Irish dancing, ‘Home for the Holidays,’ an MLK Tribute and Comedy Night
Usually around the holidays, I feel a frenzied energy to accomplish everything and am overwhelmed by events and “to do” items. This year, emerging from COVID hibernation, I’ve felt a quietness and joy in the events that normally make me feel like the season is rushing by. I hope you readers feel the same. Rather than dread the busyness of the season, let’s relish that we get to gather together once more! Here are some holiday happenings on the horizon and some events to add to your calendar in the new year.
Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Church hosting Christmas benefit concert Dec. 18
Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds is once again hosting a Christmas benefit concert this Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2-4:30 pm. Presented by Bellevue Opera (formerly Lyric Opera Northwest), this afternoon of holiday music will feature a selection of sacred and seasonal music performed by professional musicians, soloists and Holy Rosary parishioners.
On video: Edmonds Holiday on the Docks
Ed Hartman shared his video of the annual holiday lights on the Edmonds waterfront. This event is put on by the Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds, and runs through Jan. 3. You can view the decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds marina guest moorage, 458 Admiral Way.
Tom Dockins: Longtime IT professional often submitted photos to My Edmonds News
Thomas H. “Tom” Dockins, Jr., 79, of Edmonds, WA, died peacefully and painlessly on December 7, 2022 in Seattle, WA. Tom was born on March 3, 1943 in Jerome, Arizona to Thomas H. (Sr.) and Roberta “Ailene” (Grigg) Dockins. The Army family lived in several states, including Pennsylvania, before settling in Olympia in Washington state after being stationed at Fort Lewis. Tom graduated from North Thurston High School in 1961. He enjoyed being a radio DJ on KLCC at Centralia College, where he met fellow student and future spouse, Edla Grant. The couple married in Chehalis, WA in 1963.
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
