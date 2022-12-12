ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots rule out CB Jack Jones and WR DeVante Parker

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots have officially ruled out both rookie cornerback Jack Jones and veteran wideout DeVante Parker in Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones being out on the defensive side of the ball is a huge loss for the Patriots, particularly with the team already being without Jalen Mills. It’ll surely be a problem against a Cardinals team loaded at the receiver position with elite playmakers like DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

On offense, the Patriots were missing their leading receiver Jakobi Meyers coming into the game, and without Parker, they’re now down their best deep threat. That puts them in a position where they’ll have to rely heavily on Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton to make plays.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson did return to the game for the Patriots, but he headed back to the locker room early before halftime. So it still remains to be seen if he’ll be able to finish the game.

The Patriots are coming off back-to-back losses and in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

