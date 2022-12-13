Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Marble Hill sees growth in small businesses
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KBSI) – Small businesses are the life of small rural towns and Marble Hill has recently seen many such businesses pop up in the area. President of Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce Becky Wiginton and her partners opened up Old Lutes Emporium, a craft mall to help house vendors.
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
kbsi23.com
Mounds Head Start Program receives toys from donor
MOUNDS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Head Start Program near Mounds received a bundle of toys for the children. Mr. Lawrence, a neighbor to the program, says he loves spreading joy for the kids at Christmas. “Just something, I live right across the street so I see the kids everyday...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police and Fire departments offer toy drive for Jackson R2 School District
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson police and fire departments are doing a toy drive for Jackson R-2 School District families in need. Hundreds of toys, games, and even personal hygiene items have been collected for families who may need them. “We always want to help out as many...
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime.
kbsi23.com
Veterans can no longer update military ID in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Veterans will no longer be able to update their military ID’s at the armory in Cape Girardeau. Instead, they will have to travel up to two hours away to get the service. The change is due to the previous employee getting a promotion and the...
kbsi23.com
Shop With A Hero, Public Safety officers get into the Christmas spirit
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety held its annual Shop With A Hero at the nearby Sikeston Walmart on Wednesday. “For people that maybe are falling on a hard time, they might not be able to get that Christmas that they want, they want to brighten those kids’ Christmas. We want to give them what we can, and just give them a chance just to go shopping, without any limitations,” said Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
kbsi23.com
City of Cape Girardeau prepares for next major roadwork projects
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The City of Cape Girardeau is working with an estimated $16 million in projects to better city streets. A big project the City of Cape is in the midst of designing for is the Independence Street Project connected to Walmart Neighborhood Market and Aldi. The busy street will be reconstructed in sections with the project looking to take a year in roadwork improvements.
wkms.org
Mayfield City Council rezones parts of historic downtown to aid in tornado recovery
The Mayfield City Council approved a motion on Monday to begin rezoning a section of their downtown severely impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The city identified a number of downtown blocks – including 7th and 8th streets – as a “red zone” in June, putting the area under a building permit freeze to give the city’s planning committees time to decide how the space would be rebuilt.
KFVS12
Quatro’s Pizza under new ownership
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A well-known pizza restaurant is now under a change of ownership. Quatro’s Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Blake Morrison has worked under Payne for the past four years, now he’ll continue the Quatro’s legacy as the new owner.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
KFVS12
Mercy Health breaks ground on a new multi-million dollar cancer facility
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A new multi-million dollar cancer center is coming to Paducah. Leaders with Mercy Health say the new facility is going to be a game-changer for Western Kentucky Healthcare. “This will give us a home now, a centralized location. And one that we have designed to be...
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month
A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
wsiu.org
Quatro's will have a new owner for the first time in nearly 50 years
An iconic restaurant in Carbondale is changing ownership. In a written release, Blake Morrison announced he will become the new owner of Quatro's Pizza, replacing Steve Payne, who owned the business for 47 years. Morrison said he is ready to take over after working under Payne since September 2018. Morrison...
KFVS12
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
wpsdlocal6.com
Gibson Electric: Power restored, fiber damage repaired
Gibson Electric says Gibson Connect TV subscribers should now have access to local Paducah channels after crews worked to repair fiber lines that were damaged when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night. Gibson Electric says employees have been working to restore service since the outage began, and...
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
