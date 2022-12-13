SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety held its annual Shop With A Hero at the nearby Sikeston Walmart on Wednesday. “For people that maybe are falling on a hard time, they might not be able to get that Christmas that they want, they want to brighten those kids’ Christmas. We want to give them what we can, and just give them a chance just to go shopping, without any limitations,” said Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO