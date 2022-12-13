Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Girls Drop Tough Battle With Seneca
RUSSELL, Pa. – Seneca built a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and led throughout in a 61-46 win over Eisenhower. Emma Bleil had 12 points to lead a balanced Seneca effort, while Meghan Konkol added 10 points and Aubrey and Mallory Hammill eight each. Mackenzie Dunn scored a...
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Boys Fall to Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion had no trouble at all with visiting Forest Area racing past the visiting Fires, 70-4. Devon Lauer scored all 25 of his points before halftime in helping the Bobcats to a 49-4 lead at the break. Lauer added seven steals. Gabe Simko scored eight of...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: DuBois CC at Warren Girls Basketball From Sheffield HS
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic travels to Sheffield to take on Warren in an interdistrict girls’ basketball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Sheffield High School. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois CC at Warren Girls Basketball Saturday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the DuBois Central Catholic at Warren girls’ basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 17, from Sheffield High School. Airtime will be at approximately 2:15 p.m. for the scheduled 2:30 p.m. tip-off. Brian Hagberg will have the call of the...
yourdailylocal.com
Lookenhoues Scores 31 in Season Debut, but Knights Fall Late Against Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Titusville outscored Eisenhower 28-19 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 69-65 victory. Coming off a career-high 39 points in his last game, Manny Perez led the Rockets with 22, but it was the play of Drew Wheeling that fueled the fourth-quarter rally. Wheeling...
yourdailylocal.com
Early Run Propels Kane Past Youngsville Girls
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Kane opened the game with a 19-0 run en route to a 46-16 win at Youngsville on Friday. Both teams struggled to find the scoreboard early as the first three minutes of the game were played without a point. A switch to a full-court defense paid big dividends for the Wolves as they were able to generate turnovers that led to quick transition buckets.
yourerie
Lake snows, blustery and cold this weekend
ERIE, PA – The weekend will be a blustery and cold one as low pressure over the Northeast continues to exit. For Saturday, nothing worse than a few passing snow showers especially near Lake Erie, with little/no snow accumulation. Elsewhere, it will be mainly snow free, blustery, and cold.
yourdailylocal.com
Writing Like They Mean It: East Forest 7th Graders Participate in Young Writers Program
MARIENVILLE, Pa. Throughout the month of November, the seventh grade class at East Forest joined over 450,000 people worldwide in attempting to write an entire novel in just 30 days. They participated in the Young Writers Program (YWP) through the National Novel Writing Month event. The YWP defines a novel...
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
Power restored for thousands in Dunkirk, Fredonia
Thousands lost power during the morning.
yourdailylocal.com
WCSD Teachers, Students Spread Holiday Cheer to Rouse Home Residents
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – It’s the season of giving, and the Warren County School district is certainly showing its holiday spirit. The Warren County Education Association, led by Eisenhower music teacher Mark Napolitan, once again organized the gift collection for the Rouse Home, something that’s become somewhat of a tradition.
yourerie
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl
Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting …. Chargers waived for Erie teen in October shooting of 16-year-old girl. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab …. Jet Pet: Thelma & Louise, 3-month-old Shepherd-Lab mix. County Executive reacts...
Loving Lighting Local winner: Betsy M’s Christmas Cottage
It’s time for Loving Lighting Local and the reveal of this week’s winner. Let’s see who has the best lights on their block. The winning photo is from Betsy M. right here in Erie. Betsy sent us this great photo of her “Christmas Cottage.” She has bright LED lights wrapped around the whole house, plus […]
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
explore venango
Callaghan’s Pharmacy, A Franklin Icon Since 1965, Closing Its Doors
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a staple storefront on Liberty Street since 1965, is closing its doors for good. Max Callaghan has operated his family shop on Liberty Street since he purchased Bartholomew’s Drug Store in 1965 and changed the name to Callaghan’s Pharmacy. For...
erienewsnow.com
Warren County School District Provides Update on Schools Closing Message
Warren County School District superintendent Amy Stewart told Erie News Now the error that caused approximately half of the established contact list to not get notified about the schools being delayed and then closed was due to a data conversion error by a vendor. In a statement, Stewart said the...
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Drop in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.867 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Prices also dropped in Warren this week, with the average down to $ 3.899 per gallon. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.867. Average...
yourerie
A sloppy Thursday
ERIE, PA – A storm system will transfer energy to the East coast and generate a new area of low pressure from Thursday into Friday. As this transfer of energy occurs, some mild air will move into the region by Thursday Morning. This will make for a tricky morning commute with sleet, freezing rain, rain, and some wet snow.
yourerie
Some freezing mix late tonight/tomorrow AM
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A warm front approaching the area will force warm air aloft while cold air stays put at the surface. It’s a classic case for some freezing mix. The mix will begin after midnight tonight. In Erie, looks like mainly rain and wet snow, though can’t rule out some freezing rain for early morning commuters.
erienewsnow.com
Historic Lawrence Park Dinor Helps Create Long Lasting Relationships: Community Gems
Food is what brings people into this decades old dinor, it's a meeting place holding very special meaning. Patrick Crotty and his wife frequent the Lawrence Park Dinor on Main Street in Lawrence Park. The restaurant is on the national register of historic places, and is considered a gem of...
