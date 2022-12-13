ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

richlandsource.com

Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage

Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
LEWISTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley

Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph

Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
UNIONTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle

The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair

Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge

Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum

New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
ARCANUM, OH
richlandsource.com

Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH

