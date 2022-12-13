Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Fort Loramie dominates Sidney Fairlawn in convincing showing
Fort Loramie offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sidney Fairlawn during this 51-13 victory at Fort Loramie High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn squared off with February 11, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School last season. For...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage
Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Huber Heights Wayne claims close encounter of the winning kind over Beavercreek
Huber Heights Wayne could finally catch its breath after a close call against Beavercreek in a 78-72 victory at Beavercreek High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek played in a 62-54 game on January 28, 2022. We covered...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lebanon Dixie dodges a bullet in win over Arcanum Franklin Monroe
New Lebanon Dixie weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-37 victory against Arcanum Franklin Monroe for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. New Lebanon Dixie opened with a 14-9 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley
Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Dayton Centerville bowls over Clayton Northmont
Dayton Centerville zipped to a quick start to key a 73-39 win over Clayton Northmont during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont played in a 75-52 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bradford outlasts Lewisburg Tri-County North in topsy-turvy battle
Bradford knocked off Lewisburg Tri-County North 64-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on January 26, 2021 at Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph
Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Urbana knocks out victory beat against Richwood North Union
Urbana grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Richwood North Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Urbana an 8-6 lead over Richwood North Union.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle
The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Victory lap starts fast as Liberty Township Lakota East zooms by West Chester Lakota West
Liberty Township Lakota East made a quick edge stand up in a 59-46 victory against West Chester Lakota West in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on February 25, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair
Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Sunbury Big Walnut earns tough verdict over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sunbury Big Walnut didn't mind, dispatching Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 61-53 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 51-49 game on February...
richlandsource.com
Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge
Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum
New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Wooster puts down Mt. Vernon
Wooster recorded a big victory over Mt. Vernon 49-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wooster jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bellefontaine uses bonus action to stop Plain City Jonathan Alder
Bellefontaine used overtime to slip past Plain City Jonathan Alder 53-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Bellefontaine drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Plain City Jonathan Alder after the first quarter.
