Yakima Herald Republic
‘The Never Game’ With Justin Hartley Ordered to Series at CBS
We’re just reaching the end of 2022, but CBS is already looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season — and in doing so, is bringing a This Is Us star back to our TV screens primetime full-time. The Never Game, starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley, has been...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins Says Friendship With Camille Is ‘Important’ in Season 3
A third season with bright, bold, bubbly Emily Cooper? That’s like renewing the best virtual tour of Paris with a highly poised guide. “Emily’s graduated to a new level of confidence,” says Emily in Paris star Lily Collins. What she lacks in her command of French, she makes up for in pluck and fashion sense.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘The Recruit’ Stars Noah Centineo & Laura Haddock Tease ‘Badass’ Action Series
Viewers may know Noah Centineo for his roles in titles like The Fosters, Netflix‘s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before films, or most recently Black Adam, but he’s taking on a whole new character as Owen Hendricks in Alexi Hawley‘s (The Rookie) action series The Recruit.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Robert De Niro to Star in TV Crime Drama ‘Mr. Natural’
Robert De Niro looks to be trading in the big screen for the small screen as the two-time Oscar winner lands his second TV project this year. According to Variety, The Irishman star is set to lead and executive produce Mr. Natural, a crime drama series from Entertainment One created by Mitch Glazer (On the Rocks). The project is designed to be a multi-season series, with Glazer and De Niro on board as exec producers alongside Art and John Linson (Yellowstone).
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Babylon’ review: Damien Chazelle’s latest takes excess to a new level
Damien Chazelle’s sprawling “Babylon” is the flip side to his 2016 hit “La La Land.” Both are movies about movies, set primarily in Los Angeles and focus on characters who dream. But where “La La Land” was all lightness, a gentle valentine to love and hope and the larger-than-life way that movies capture our hearts, “Babylon” is darkness. Set mostly in the years between 1926 and 1932, when the movie business transitioned from silent films to talkies, it’s a tale of ambition and excess that’s often sordid and ugly, literally starting off with a shower of elephant feces.
Yakima Herald Republic
Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah will officially host the 65th Grammy Awards on CBS early next year as the now-former Daily Show helmer continues his working relationship with CBS Viacom. This will serve as Noah’s third time hosting music’s biggest night of the year as performers from all different genres are recognized for their musical contributions. Slated to take place Sunday, February 5, 2023, the ceremony will air on CBS and stream live on-demand on Paramount+.
