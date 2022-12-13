Damien Chazelle’s sprawling “Babylon” is the flip side to his 2016 hit “La La Land.” Both are movies about movies, set primarily in Los Angeles and focus on characters who dream. But where “La La Land” was all lightness, a gentle valentine to love and hope and the larger-than-life way that movies capture our hearts, “Babylon” is darkness. Set mostly in the years between 1926 and 1932, when the movie business transitioned from silent films to talkies, it’s a tale of ambition and excess that’s often sordid and ugly, literally starting off with a shower of elephant feces.

1 DAY AGO