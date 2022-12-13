ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Embiid, Harden lead 76ers past short-handed Warriors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 118-106 on Friday night. “The main thing is that everybody has bought in,” Embiid said. “That's the thing. Everyone knows...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Knicks launch 3s, beat Bulls 114-91 for 6th straight victory

CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points and the New York Knicks again used 3-point shooting to beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-91 on Friday night to sweep the two-game set and run their winning streak to six. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen tied his career high with 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy