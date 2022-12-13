ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley

Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage

Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Surge sends Zanesville West Muskingum past New Lexington

Zanesville West Muskingum fell behind, but not far enough as far as New Lexington was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 59-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
LEWISTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle

The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Too close for comfort: Delaware Olentangy Berlin strains past Dublin Jerome

Delaware Olentangy Berlin poked just enough holes in Dublin Jerome's defense to garner a taut, 42-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 16. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome squared off with February 9, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
DELAWARE, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian

Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork overcomes Pleasant in seat-squirming affair

Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg thwarts East Knox's quest

Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win at Centerburg High on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg faced off on January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Crosstown Showdown: Strong 2nd half sends Mansfield Christian past St. Peter's

MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together. The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy