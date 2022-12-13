Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Bexley rides the rough off Delaware Buckeye Valley
Bexley charged Delaware Buckeye Valley and collected a 45-32 victory on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Sunbury Big Walnut earns tough verdict over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sunbury Big Walnut didn't mind, dispatching Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 61-53 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 51-49 game on February...
richlandsource.com
Urbana knocks out victory beat against Richwood North Union
Urbana grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Richwood North Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Urbana an 8-6 lead over Richwood North Union.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage
Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Surge sends Zanesville West Muskingum past New Lexington
Zanesville West Muskingum fell behind, but not far enough as far as New Lexington was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 59-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10...
richlandsource.com
Bellefontaine uses bonus action to stop Plain City Jonathan Alder
Bellefontaine used overtime to slip past Plain City Jonathan Alder 53-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Bellefontaine drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Plain City Jonathan Alder after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Grove City shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Pickerington North
Grove City rallied from behind to knock off Pickerington North for a 39-23 verdict on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Pickerington North authored a promising start, taking a 9-6 advantage over Grove City at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview scores early, pulls away from Springfield Catholic Central
Jamestown Greeneview rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-31 win over Springfield Catholic Central in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on February 11, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Southeastern trips Chillicothe Huntington in tenacious tussle
The cardiac kids of Chillicothe Southeastern unleashed every advantage to outlast Chillicothe Huntington 58-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on January 2, 2021 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Delaware Olentangy Berlin strains past Dublin Jerome
Delaware Olentangy Berlin poked just enough holes in Dublin Jerome's defense to garner a taut, 42-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 16. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome squared off with February 9, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County trips Chillicothe Zane Trace in tenacious tussle
McArthur Vinton County showed its poise to outlast a game Chillicothe Zane Trace squad for a 44-41 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Recently on December 5, McArthur Vinton County squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian
Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 51, Lexington 45
Mansfield Senior beat Lexington 51-45 in Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball action Thursday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork overcomes Pleasant in seat-squirming affair
Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington darts by Crooksville in easy victory
New Lexington showed no mercy to Crooksville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-18 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-6 lead over Crooksville.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg thwarts East Knox's quest
Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win at Centerburg High on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg faced off on January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Crosstown Showdown: Strong 2nd half sends Mansfield Christian past St. Peter's
MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together. The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Johnstown Northridge weathers scare to dispatch Zanesville
With little to no wiggle room, Johnstown Northridge nosed past Zanesville 61-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Zanesville faced off on December 8, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School. For more, click here.
Comments / 0