Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims
TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state's car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state's Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility. Under this bill, the "Predatory Towing Prevention Act" is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so
Bomb threat at Rockland County school sends police in wild goose chase
CLARKSTOWN, NY – Police in Rockland County responded to a bomb threat at a Clarksville elementary school on Thursday which was found to be a swatting incident intended to send police on a wild goose chase. The threat also forced the evacuation of students as a cold winter storm was passing through. According to police, an unidentified individual called New City Elementary School staff at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, stating that there was a bomb in the school. After the phone call abruptly ended, the Clarkstown Police Department was notified. Upon arriving on scene, the first
A South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering a family has been indicted for tax fraud
By Tyler Clifford COLLETON COUNTY, SC – An attorney indicted in the June 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son was indicted on Friday on nine counts of tax evasion as part of a scheme to defraud his family's century-old law firm. An attorney from a South Carolina legal dynasty, Alex Murdaugh, 54, is accused of willfully evading state taxes between 2011 and 2019. He is currently in jail awaiting his murder trial next month. In addition to the new charges, a Colleton County grand jury brought dozens of state charges, including embezzlement and murder. The charges against Murdaugh
Hey New Jersey, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now $134 million
On Monday, New Jersey Powerball players took home about $96,000 in prizes, but there was no jackpot winner. Now the multi-state lottery jackpot is at $134,000,000. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, December 14, at 10:59 pm. The winning numbers for the Monday, December 12, drawing were: 16, 31, 50, 55, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 4X. 13,969 New Jersey players took home an estimated $96,061 in prizes ranging from $4 to $400.
Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket
HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. "It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers," he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one
Police investigating stabbing in Downtown Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – One person was stabbed during an incident in Downtown Lakewood Tuesday afternoon at around 4:00 pm. The incident happened in the downtown area. One person was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not released any information on the stabbing incident. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced at this time.
Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this
56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Game Stop store in Delaware last week. Brian Bishop, 56, of Wilmington, DE, has been arrested for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on December 7, 2022, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. Bishop approached two store employees and displayed a firearm in
Traffic alert: Whalepond road closed in Ocean Township due to flooding
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Ocean Township closed Whalepond Road between Shadow Lawn Drive and Elizabeth Street Friday morning after a passing storm flooded the road. The road was made impassable by the rising water from Poplar Brook. Police are advising residents to find alternate routes until the flooding subsides.
