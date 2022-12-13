Read full article on original website
Feed Evansville asking for donations after seeing largest turnout in years at food share
Hundreds of cars lined up looking for assistance on Thursday as Feed Evansville held its usual food giveaway to help those in need. Now, the organization says they need help from the community to fight food insecurity. Cars were lined up for blocks at the food share event. It was...
Car kit checklist for the winter
Temperatures are dropping which means snow and ice could be on the way. If you plan on traveling and hit any winter weather situations, its essential to have certain items in your car. Items such as a scraper, blankets, snacks, water, extra layers and more are all items to keep...
Evansville's African American Museum with a surprise for Lincoln Elementary School students
Santa made a stop at Lincoln Elementary in Evansville, ahead of his big trip in less than 9 days from now. Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday. Lincoln Elementary School began classes in 1928, as Evansville's only school built to serve black minority...
Evansville Thunderbolts gift stuffed animals to local kids through annual 'Teddy Bear Toss'
The Evansville Thunderbolts were able to give a gift to several local kids on Wednesday. Dozens of children now have a brand new stuffed animal all thanks to the team and their fans. It's a result of the team's Teddy Bear Toss game held on Saturday, where fans tossed stuffed...
Evansville Salvation Army in need of donations for 'Toys for Tots' program
The Evansville Salvation Army is still in need of toy donations for its final weekend of "Toys for Tots" with toy collections across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties drawing to a close over this coming weekend. Around 250 toys in the $15 to $25 range are still needed for the holiday...
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree
Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home
Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
Tree falls on Highway, pulls power lines down in Henderson County
Henderson County Dispatch confirms with 44News a tree fell on Highway 283, and pulled several power lines down. 460 customers were without power near the intersection of U.S. Highway 283 and U.S. Highway 41. The Kenergy outage map shows all power has been restored. We are working to gather more...
Vehicle overturned in canal in deadly Vanderburgh County crash
Early Thursday morning, a car ran off of Old Princeton Rd., just north of Darmstadt. It struck a guardrail, flipped, and fell into a canal crossing under the road. At 8:23am, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the overturned vehicle. It was found partially submerged in several feet of water.
Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville
Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
Habitat for Humanity gets ready to welcome 6 families to their new Chandler homes
Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County is unveiling 6 new homes this weekend. The ceremony will take place Saturday at the Heim Ridge subdivision in Chandler. The six new homes were built as part of the USDA mutual self-help housing program. The program allows more families to become homeowners. This...
GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale
The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
Jury trial scheduled for Evansville murder suspect
An arrest was made for the investigation of the murder of 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee that occurred on Judson Street. Shots were fired at Curlee’s house earlier this week. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in the case was identified as 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Police...
Group of nationwide ATM thieves arrested in Evansville, police say
Multiple people involved in a nationwide ATM theft ring have been arrested in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says it was notified about an attempted ATM theft that happened in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, and that the description of the incident matched with previous thefts that happened in Evansville.
Coroner identifies 19-year-old as victim in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
Authorities have released new information on a fatal crash that happened in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 19-year-old Dakota Lee Hammock of Evansville was killed in Thursday's crash. Authorities said they found Hammock's car partially submerged in water at the scene of the crash....
Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl
An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
Daviess County elected officials sworn in
Newly elected officials from Daviess County, Kentucky, were swore into office on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Daviess Co. fiscal courthouse. A total of 9 individuals took their oaths. Among those that took their oaths were:. Judge/ Executive Charlie Castlen,. County Sheriff Brad Youngman. County Clerk Leslie...
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home
Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Evansville
Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday. EPD says that a 911 call was made from a home on North 3rd Avenue near West Florida Street around 10 a.m. Friday. They say the caller was talking about people being killed before the call went silent.
