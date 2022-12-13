ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

wevv.com

Car kit checklist for the winter

Temperatures are dropping which means snow and ice could be on the way. If you plan on traveling and hit any winter weather situations, its essential to have certain items in your car. Items such as a scraper, blankets, snacks, water, extra layers and more are all items to keep...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home

Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Vehicle overturned in canal in deadly Vanderburgh County crash

Early Thursday morning, a car ran off of Old Princeton Rd., just north of Darmstadt. It struck a guardrail, flipped, and fell into a canal crossing under the road. At 8:23am, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the overturned vehicle. It was found partially submerged in several feet of water.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville

Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale

The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jury trial scheduled for Evansville murder suspect

An arrest was made for the investigation of the murder of 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee that occurred on Judson Street. Shots were fired at Curlee’s house earlier this week. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in the case was identified as 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Group of nationwide ATM thieves arrested in Evansville, police say

Multiple people involved in a nationwide ATM theft ring have been arrested in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says it was notified about an attempted ATM theft that happened in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, and that the description of the incident matched with previous thefts that happened in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl

An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Daviess County elected officials sworn in

Newly elected officials from Daviess County, Kentucky, were swore into office on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Daviess Co. fiscal courthouse. A total of 9 individuals took their oaths. Among those that took their oaths were:. Judge/ Executive Charlie Castlen,. County Sheriff Brad Youngman. County Clerk Leslie...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home

Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Evansville

Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday. EPD says that a 911 call was made from a home on North 3rd Avenue near West Florida Street around 10 a.m. Friday. They say the caller was talking about people being killed before the call went silent.
EVANSVILLE, IN

