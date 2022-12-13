ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clayton News Daily

Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday

Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Wilson Addresses Being Ruled Out Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol

View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Friday after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a head injury. Despite clearing the protocol, the Broncos plan to hold him out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals...
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Former Cardinals OL Coach Denies Groping Allegations

Last month the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler after their game in Mexico City after Mexican authorities told the team he’d groped a woman the night before the game, according to ESPN. The team sent Kugler back to Arizona and announced the firing Tuesday but declined to explain the reasoning for the decision.
ARIZONA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Drew Brees Says He Has No Interest in Becoming Head Coach

Purdue hired Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach to help the team in its upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU. However, the former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum made it clear that his dive into the coaching world is only temporary. Brees told WWL radio in New Orleans that his coaching gig is not permanent and that he has no interest in being a coach in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy