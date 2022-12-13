Read full article on original website
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Bills WR Cole Beasley elevated from practice squad, active vs. Dolphins
Receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad and is active for the team's AFC East game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night after being re-signed on Tuesday.
Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
Clayton News Daily
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
Clayton News Daily
Wilson Addresses Being Ruled Out Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol
View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Friday after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a head injury. Despite clearing the protocol, the Broncos plan to hold him out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals...
Michigan picks up Stanford OT Myles Hinton as transfer
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton, a former five-star recruit, is transferring to Michigan.
Clayton News Daily
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Clayton News Daily
Former Cardinals OL Coach Denies Groping Allegations
Last month the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler after their game in Mexico City after Mexican authorities told the team he’d groped a woman the night before the game, according to ESPN. The team sent Kugler back to Arizona and announced the firing Tuesday but declined to explain the reasoning for the decision.
Clayton News Daily
Drew Brees Says He Has No Interest in Becoming Head Coach
Purdue hired Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach to help the team in its upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU. However, the former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum made it clear that his dive into the coaching world is only temporary. Brees told WWL radio in New Orleans that his coaching gig is not permanent and that he has no interest in being a coach in the future.
