Linda Kay Reed, age 75, of Willard died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born June 14, 1947 in Morehead, Kentucky to the late George and Cora (Hicks) Stidam, she had been a Willard resident for 44 years. Linda enjoyed attending Bible study and writing poetry, however the most important thing in her life was her family. Linda was a devoted wife and mother, cherishing every moment that she could spend with her loved ones creating the memories that they will carry with them forever.

WILLARD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO