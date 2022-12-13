ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley manhandles Lima Temple Christian

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lima Temple Christian 59-29 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Lima Temple Christian after the first quarter.
LIMA, OH
Defiance edges Van Wert in tough test

Defiance swapped jabs before dispatching Van Wert 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Defiance a 20-11 lead over Van Wert.
DEFIANCE, OH
Montpelier blitzes Fayette in dominating victory

Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-31 win over Fayette during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Montpelier and Fayette played in a 49-20 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
MONTPELIER, OH
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
NEW RIEGEL, OH
Paulding wills its way past Antwerp in overtime

Paulding didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Antwerp 48-43 at Paulding High on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Paulding squared off with Montpelier in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
PAULDING, OH
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
SHELBY, OH
True Grit: Shelby's Finnegan shows resolve on biggest stage

SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships. The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.
SHELBY, OH
Black Fork Brewing will bring home-crafted beers to Shelby in fall 2023

SHELBY — Shelby native Andy King has been brewing beer in his home for about 15 years. By day, he works as a process engineer with Vitro Architectural Glass. But with encouragement from his father, fellow Shelby resident Gary King, Andy was inspired to pursue brewing professionally. Chuck Hahn,...
SHELBY, OH
Bucyrus brownfield project to receive $221K in state support

BUCYRUS -- A Crawford County brownfield remediation project will receive $221,000 from the state as part of a program to help clean up hazardous and underutilized sites, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Locally, the Crawford County Land Reutilization Corp. is getting the funds...
BUCYRUS, OH
Marsha Griffith

Marsha Eve Griffith, 76, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Marsha was born in Boyd, KY, on October 20, 1946, to the late Fred Kelley and Mildred (Reynolds) Reeder. She married Richard A. Griffith in 1963 and they were married for forty-eight years. To...
CRESTLINE, OH
Linda Kay Reed

Linda Kay Reed, age 75, of Willard died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born June 14, 1947 in Morehead, Kentucky to the late George and Cora (Hicks) Stidam, she had been a Willard resident for 44 years. Linda enjoyed attending Bible study and writing poetry, however the most important thing in her life was her family. Linda was a devoted wife and mother, cherishing every moment that she could spend with her loved ones creating the memories that they will carry with them forever.
WILLARD, OH
Helen D Aubel-Eyler

Helen D. Aubel Eyler, age 88, resident of Shelby passed away at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born February 14, 1934 in Shelby to Perry A. and Hessie R. (Lewis) Hall.
SHELBY, OH

