Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
Key House committee to hold high-stakes meeting on Trump’s taxes Tuesday

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the contents of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The high-stakes meeting, which is expected to go into a private session, will be the first opportunity for members on the powerful committee to openly discuss and make a decision about what — if any — personal tax information to release about the former President.
Court upholds Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete girls’ high school sports. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City on Friday rejected arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. The judges upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy. The panel said the four cisgender athletes lacked standing to sue, The judges found that the plaintiffs’ claims that they were deprived of wins and athletic scholarship opportunities were speculative. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are considering whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
