Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
Key House committee to hold high-stakes meeting on Trump’s taxes Tuesday
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the contents of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The high-stakes meeting, which is expected to go into a private session, will be the first opportunity for members on the powerful committee to openly discuss and make a decision about what — if any — personal tax information to release about the former President.
The death penalty in the US remains in decline during ‘the year of the botched execution,’ analysis finds
The use and imposition of the death penalty in America saw a continued decline in 2022 as polls showed public support for capital punishment stayed near historic lows, according to a year-end report by the Death Penalty Information Center. While several factors have contributed to what the non-profit describes as...
Court upholds Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete girls’ high school sports. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City on Friday rejected arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. The judges upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy. The panel said the four cisgender athletes lacked standing to sue, The judges found that the plaintiffs’ claims that they were deprived of wins and athletic scholarship opportunities were speculative. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are considering whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Brittney Griner is back home and she intends to play basketball this season
Brittney Griner departed a medical military facility in Texas on Friday and returned home to Arizona, vowing in an Instagram post to play in the WNBA this season as she took another step in her reintegration into American life after her detention in Russia. “It feels so good to be...
