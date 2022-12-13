There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO