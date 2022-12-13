ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Seacoast New Hampshire Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day

There is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. I’ll repeat that: there is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. Nor is there any reason to be sad, depressed or ashamed about going to a restaurant on Christmas. (Who knows? If you live on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you might even bump into Newbury native John Cena at a favorite Route 1 haunt.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Snow? Rain? It All Depends On Where You Were Friday

How much snow was left on the ground from the Friday and Saturday nor'easter depended on where you were. According to the National Weather Service in Gray Maine's snow totals Durham received over three inches of snow, Somersworth and Rochester received between five and six inches. Northwood received 9.2 inches and Deerfield 9 inches.
DURHAM, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways

There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Cafe and Bakery With Handcrafted Food Opening in New Hampshire

Let the drooling begin. It's always a wonderful sight when a new locally owned small business arrives on the scene. In this case, you can add a welcome smell and taste as well. The second you walk through their doors at 100 First Street in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, your taste buds will start dancing, because you can't help but close your eyes and take in the delicious smells.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?

There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy