Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
Here Are 8 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter
A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene. Maine has virtually...
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
Epic New England Holiday Display With 235 Inflatables, 50,000 Lights to End After 30 Years
Just as one beloved New England Christmas display returns in New Hampshire…another in Massachusetts is saying goodbye. After 30 years, The Leicester Christmas Display – which has grown to boast 235 inflatable Christmas decorations and 50,000 lights, is coming to a close. Located outside a house in one...
These Seacoast New Hampshire Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day
There is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. I’ll repeat that: there is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. Nor is there any reason to be sad, depressed or ashamed about going to a restaurant on Christmas. (Who knows? If you live on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you might even bump into Newbury native John Cena at a favorite Route 1 haunt.)
An Idea for Maine and New Hampshire Businesses Around the Holidays
Recently, I mentioned that during a transaction at a Maine business, I noticed that they had a sign posted addressing their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. Where normally, you'd expect the sign to mention shortened Christmas Eve hours and being closed on Christmas Day, there were actually hours of operation for Christmas Day.
Travel Site Tabs Kennebunkport, Maine, as One of Its 50 Absolute Best Christmas Towns
The beautiful seaside town of Kennebunkport, Maine, is once again receiving national recognition. The popular lifestyle website 365traveler.com, named Kennebunkport as Maine's absolute best Christmas town. The York County town was one of 50 communities across the country, with one representing every state. Here is a little of what 365traveler...
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Snow? Rain? It All Depends On Where You Were Friday
How much snow was left on the ground from the Friday and Saturday nor'easter depended on where you were. According to the National Weather Service in Gray Maine's snow totals Durham received over three inches of snow, Somersworth and Rochester received between five and six inches. Northwood received 9.2 inches and Deerfield 9 inches.
The New England States That Made This Top 10 List With the Most Luxurious Automobiles
I know what you're thinking. New York and California are #1 and #2 on this Top 10 list of states with the most luxurious vehicles in the country. After all, they're always the epicenter of luxury for the most part. As for the #3 spot, I'm definitely going with Connecticut.
There Are 4,000 Miles of Connected Snowmobiling Trails in Maine
Talk about an adventure that could potentially go on for days if you want it to. Get ready for never-ending snowmobiling trails that cover over half of Maine, just waiting for you to discover. And yes, they're well-maintained as part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System, or ITS. Wow! Talk...
This New Hampshire Hotel Has Giant Gingerbread Houses That Look Holiday Delicious
Wentworth-by-the-Sea is one of the most historic hotels in New Hampshire, and a Seacoast landmark. Located in New Castle, Wentworth was built in 1874 and OH MY GOD, LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THIS GINGERBREAD HOUSE!!!. Your wide eyes and longing tastebuds don’t deceive you. Those are regular-sized humans standing...
These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways
There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
Remember This Throwback Christmas Advertisement for Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's learn more about Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Even though this park has been closed since 1987,...
Can You Give This Precious 20-Year-Old NH Kitty a Home for Christmas?
If this doesn't absolutely tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes, especially over the holiday season.
New Cafe and Bakery With Handcrafted Food Opening in New Hampshire
Let the drooling begin. It's always a wonderful sight when a new locally owned small business arrives on the scene. In this case, you can add a welcome smell and taste as well. The second you walk through their doors at 100 First Street in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, your taste buds will start dancing, because you can't help but close your eyes and take in the delicious smells.
Just One New England State Cracks Top Ten for Christmas Cheer in U.S.
When even your most famous rock star snags a part in The Polar Express, it should come as no surprise when it’s revealed you are filled with more Christmas spirit than any other state. According to the website Centurylink.com, New Hampshire is number one in the race for good...
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
New Brew for Dover400 Anniversary Debuts at Chapel + Main
With the official start to Dover's 400th anniversary 15 days away, Chapel + Main gets the celebration stated early Thursday by hosting a launch party for its new beer to honor the celebration. The brewpub will officially offer the first samples of its Northham Ale at a special event open...
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to New Hampshire and Maine?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
