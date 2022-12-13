LSU starting defensive end BJ Ojulari will not play in the Citrus Bowl, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly. The junior declared for the NFL Draft in a Twitter post on Sundaym, Dec. 11., saying, "You embraced this Georgia boy like I was one of your own, and for that I am forever grateful. This will forever be my home. Forever LSU! With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO