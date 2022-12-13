ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR
THV11

Families in Arkansas receive free food for holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the time of giving and right now some Arkansans are needing more than usual as inflation and hardships are at a high. On Friday night, the Martin Luther King Junior Commission wanted to ease the burden by serving hundreds of families in need. They...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Healthy Living: Wrist Pain Holding You Back?

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Kaleb Smithson specializes in hand surgery at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Carpal Tunnel is one of the most common hand injuries, especially for women. Dr. Smithson explains ways he can help.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

'Black Paper Party' brings representation to Arkansas for the holiday season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three women; Madia Willis (CEO), Jasmine Hudson (Chief Merchant), and J'Aaron Merchant (Chief product designer) started their business at a press room table in Bentonville, sharing similar passions of serving underrepresented communities. The company started in 2019 and grew exponentially during the pandemic. “We were trying...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Scranton teacher collects enough cereal boxes to feed city's schools

SCRANTON, Arkansas — According to a Facebook post from the Scranton School District, elementary teacher Ms. Kremer worked with the school to organize a cereal drive where 435 boxes and 288 cups of cereal were donated to children in need. That's enough for each child in the district to...
SCRANTON, AR
kgns.tv

Missing Texas man found in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
okcfox.com

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
AMARILLO, TX
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR

