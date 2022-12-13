Read full article on original website
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be ExcitedCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus ChecksAneka DuncanFort Smith, AR
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
Families in Arkansas receive free food for holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the time of giving and right now some Arkansans are needing more than usual as inflation and hardships are at a high. On Friday night, the Martin Luther King Junior Commission wanted to ease the burden by serving hundreds of families in need. They...
Healthy Living: Wrist Pain Holding You Back?
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Kaleb Smithson specializes in hand surgery at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Carpal Tunnel is one of the most common hand injuries, especially for women. Dr. Smithson explains ways he can help.
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
'Black Paper Party' brings representation to Arkansas for the holiday season
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three women; Madia Willis (CEO), Jasmine Hudson (Chief Merchant), and J'Aaron Merchant (Chief product designer) started their business at a press room table in Bentonville, sharing similar passions of serving underrepresented communities. The company started in 2019 and grew exponentially during the pandemic. “We were trying...
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
Scranton teacher collects enough cereal boxes to feed city's schools
SCRANTON, Arkansas — According to a Facebook post from the Scranton School District, elementary teacher Ms. Kremer worked with the school to organize a cereal drive where 435 boxes and 288 cups of cereal were donated to children in need. That's enough for each child in the district to...
Man accused of killing Fort Smith native in hit-and-run sentenced to 10 years
FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in prison for being responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a Fort Smith native and leaving the scene. Cecil Daren Ferrell plead no contest in September 2022 to negligent homicide and leaving...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Mulberry mayor awards police officer on paid leave with certificate of appreciation
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his involvement in a violent arrest outside a...
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
