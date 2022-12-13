Read full article on original website
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMilton, IN
Big start becomes big finish as Dayton Centerville bowls over Clayton Northmont
Dayton Centerville zipped to a quick start to key a 73-39 win over Clayton Northmont during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont played in a 75-52 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
Urbana knocks out victory beat against Richwood North Union
Urbana grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Richwood North Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Urbana an 8-6 lead over Richwood North Union.
Bradford outlasts Lewisburg Tri-County North in topsy-turvy battle
Bradford knocked off Lewisburg Tri-County North 64-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on January 26, 2021 at Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Victory lap starts fast as Liberty Township Lakota East zooms by West Chester Lakota West
Liberty Township Lakota East made a quick edge stand up in a 59-46 victory against West Chester Lakota West in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on February 25, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For a full recap, click here.
St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Jamestown Greeneview scores early, pulls away from Springfield Catholic Central
Jamestown Greeneview rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-31 win over Springfield Catholic Central in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Jamestown Greeneview faced off on February 11, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. For a full recap, click here.
Rockford Parkway survives for narrow win over Minster
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rockford Parkway nabbed it to nudge past Minster 53-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Last season, Rockford Parkway and Minster squared off with January 7, 2022 at Minster High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
New Lebanon Dixie dodges a bullet in win over Arcanum Franklin Monroe
New Lebanon Dixie weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-37 victory against Arcanum Franklin Monroe for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. New Lebanon Dixie opened with a 14-9 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.
Huber Heights Wayne claims close encounter of the winning kind over Beavercreek
Huber Heights Wayne could finally catch its breath after a close call against Beavercreek in a 78-72 victory at Beavercreek High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek played in a 62-54 game on January 28, 2022. We covered...
Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge
Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair
Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
Complete command: Fort Loramie dominates Sidney Fairlawn in convincing showing
Fort Loramie offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sidney Fairlawn during this 51-13 victory at Fort Loramie High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn squared off with February 11, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School last season. For...
New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum
New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bellefontaine uses bonus action to stop Plain City Jonathan Alder
Bellefontaine used overtime to slip past Plain City Jonathan Alder 53-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Bellefontaine drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Plain City Jonathan Alder after the first quarter.
Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense
Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
Maria Stein Marion Local won't be denied in OT victory over St. Henry
St. Henry was so close, but not close enough as Maria Stein Marion Local was pushed to overtime before capturing a 52-49 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry faced off on February 19, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings
A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
Camden Preble Shawnee finds its footing in sprinting past New Paris National Trail
Camden Preble Shawnee earned a convincing 55-19 win over New Paris National Trail on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Camden Preble Shawnee and New Paris National Trail played in a 58-44 game on February 16, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
