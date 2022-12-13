ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Princeton survives close clash with Middletown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Middletown 71-64 on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 77-70 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Marys rides to cruise-control win over Wapakoneta

Wapakoneta got no credit and no consideration from St. Marys, which slammed the door 63-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. The last time St. Marys and Wapakoneta played in a 52-36 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
richlandsource.com

Rockford Parkway survives for narrow win over Minster

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rockford Parkway nabbed it to nudge past Minster 53-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 16. Last season, Rockford Parkway and Minster squared off with January 7, 2022 at Minster High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
LEWISTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Vandalia Butler denies Dayton West Carrollton's challenge

Vandalia Butler stretched out and finally snapped Dayton West Carrollton to earn a 52-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 38-21 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Goshen defeats Batavia in lopsided affair

Goshen's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Batavia 61-40 at Goshen High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 3, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Winchester Eastern on December 3 at Winchester Eastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Arcanum

New Madison Tri-Village lit up the scoreboard on December 15 to propel past Arcanum for a 66-31 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on December 16, 2021 at Arcanum High School. For a full recap, click here.
ARCANUM, OH
richlandsource.com

Lewisburg Tri-County North posts win at Bradford's expense

Lewisburg Tri-County North knocked off Bradford 35-18 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Last season, Bradford and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off with December 16, 2021 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School last season. For more, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Maria Stein Marion Local won't be denied in OT victory over St. Henry

St. Henry was so close, but not close enough as Maria Stein Marion Local was pushed to overtime before capturing a 52-49 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry faced off on February 19, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
SAINT HENRY, OH
richlandsource.com

Milford collects skin-tight win against Kings Mill Kings

A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford's locker room after a trying 40-38 test with Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off with January 19, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School last season. For more, click here.
MILFORD, OH

