Citrus County Chronicle
Colts' Taylor ruled out with ankle injury against Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the team's opening possession at Minnesota on Saturday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Taylor, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, was hurt at the end of...
Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol.
Analysis: Cowboys' Parsons made valid point about MVP debate
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race. The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
AP source: Jeudy fined $36K for blowup with game official
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. A person with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to...
Mitchell scores 41, Cavaliers rally to beat Pacers 118-112
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 on Friday night. Mitchell buried his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3:41 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead for good...
49ers look to wrap up NFC West title in Seattle once again
SEATTLE (AP) — A few years ago, Kyle Shanahan celebrated his first division title as San Francisco's coach in the visiting locker room at Seattle after a Sunday night game on the final day of the season that was nearly decided on the final snap. Shanahan and the 49ers...
Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night. “That was a beautiful game of basketball, especially to finish a long road trip,” Kings coach Mike Brown...
