Newark, NJ

Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils' 11-game road win streak

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3 on Monday night, snapping the Devils’ 11-game road win streak.

Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K’Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. The Rangers are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

In the extra period, Chytil won it with his sixth of the season and first career overtime goal.

“Nice pass from Artemi (Panarin), I just shoot, score goal,″ Chytil said. ”A great comeback from the team. We showed our character, a good two points. We just have to keep going like that.”

Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who had not lost on the road since dropping the season opener at Philadelphia and finished one win shy of tying the NHL record. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves for New Jersey, losing for only the fourth time in 16 decisions.

Trailing 3-1 in the second period, the Rangers tied it with two goals 7 seconds apart. They came after Shesterkin denied a penalty shot attempt by Hughes with 7:10 left when the Devils’ forward was taken down from behind by defenseman Braden Schneider on a breakaway.

“We had the opportunity to put the nail in the coffin with the penalty shot but we didn’t,″ Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. ”That probably gave them momentum.”

Trochek converted on a power play with 6:02 remaining in the period, tipping a shot by Adam Fox through traffic past Vanecek for his 10th of the season to bring the Rangers within one. It gave Fox at least one point in 22 of 30 games this season.

Kakko then electrified the Madison Square Garden crowd with his sixth off the ensuing faceoff to tie the score 3-3.

“You could see the emotion from the guys on the ice,″ Fox said. “You don’t see that all the time on just a goal, but when you’re able to come back from 3-1 that quickly and the crowd gets really into it, I think it’s a big momentum swing.”

The Devils took a fast 2-0 lead when Hischier scored his 13th at 3:05 of the first, tipping a shot by defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler past Shesterkin. Mercer doubled the lead at 4:46 with his eighth.

“It was a hard battle out there,″ Hischier said. “Penalties kind of slowed us down in the second. We have to be more disciplined ... It’s a rivalry game, fun to watch. They got one more goal.”

The Rangers narrowed the deficit when Kreider scored his 14th with 1:35 left in the opening period as he took a cross-ice pass from Trocheck before firing a high shot past Vanecek. Kreider extended his home points streak to 11 games. The previous Ranger with a longer streak at the Garden was Jaromir Jagr with 12 games in 2006-07.

Kreider has points in five consecutive games against the Devils and in seven of his last eight contests versus New Jersey. Kreider’s 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points against New Jersey are each his most against one team in the NHL.

“It started real slow. We battled back in the second period,″ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s a big one. They are a good team.”

Hughes put New Jersey up 3-1 at 11:05 of the second, roofing a backhand for his team-best 15th of the season. Hughes extended his point streak to a career-best eight games and leads the Devils with 34 points.

NOTES

New Jersey won the previous meeting, 5-3 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28. ... New York has won 10 of its last 12 games against the Devils since March 4, 2021. ... The teams meet twice at Prudential Center, on Jan. 7 and March 30.

Devils: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Rangers: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

