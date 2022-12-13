ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 45, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 40

Algona 61, Webster City 39

Ankeny 76, Indianola 41

Benton Community 51, Mount Pleasant 34

Bishop Garrigan 72, Belmond-Klemme 17

Central Springs 47, Lake Mills 33

Clarke, Osceola 68, Albia 65

Clear Lake 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24

Dubuque, Senior 55, North Scott, Eldridge 49

Emmetsburg 51, West Hancock, Britt 45

Forest City 57, Spirit Lake 53

GMG, Garwin 46, BCLUW, Conrad 40

Grinnell 64, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46

Kingsley-Pierson 48, Alta-Aurelia 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 78, Starmont 24

Marion 63, South Tama County, Tama 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Grand View Christian 43

Mediapolis 61, Louisa-Muscatine 18

Muscatine 65, Clinton 49

North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, PCM, Monroe 41

North Union 45, Northwood-Kensett 25

Shenandoah 51, Clarinda 42

Sigourney 49, Eldon Cardinal 41

Sioux City, East 60, Sioux City, North 24

South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Underwood 40

Treynor 60, Red Oak 17

Unity Christian 68, Akron-Westfield 33

Wayne, Corydon 65, Moulton-Udell 14

Williamsburg 46, West Branch 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Rockford, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

