Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 45, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 40
Algona 61, Webster City 39
Ankeny 76, Indianola 41
Benton Community 51, Mount Pleasant 34
Bishop Garrigan 72, Belmond-Klemme 17
Central Springs 47, Lake Mills 33
Clarke, Osceola 68, Albia 65
Clear Lake 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24
Dubuque, Senior 55, North Scott, Eldridge 49
Emmetsburg 51, West Hancock, Britt 45
Forest City 57, Spirit Lake 53
GMG, Garwin 46, BCLUW, Conrad 40
Grinnell 64, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46
Kingsley-Pierson 48, Alta-Aurelia 42
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 78, Starmont 24
Marion 63, South Tama County, Tama 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Grand View Christian 43
Mediapolis 61, Louisa-Muscatine 18
Muscatine 65, Clinton 49
North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, PCM, Monroe 41
North Union 45, Northwood-Kensett 25
Shenandoah 51, Clarinda 42
Sigourney 49, Eldon Cardinal 41
Sioux City, East 60, Sioux City, North 24
South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Underwood 40
Treynor 60, Red Oak 17
Unity Christian 68, Akron-Westfield 33
Wayne, Corydon 65, Moulton-Udell 14
Williamsburg 46, West Branch 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Rockford, ccd.
