DMPD requests public’s help locating second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has identified the second vehicle involved in the deadly Fleur Drive crash and is requesting the public’s help locating it. Investigators state the vehicle allegedly involved in the street race from Tuesday night was a 2021 BMW X7. The BMW, pictured below, has Illinois plate number […]
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
YAHOO!
Des Moines Police arrest driver in connection with Tuesday night's fatal drag-racing crash
Police have made an arrest in what Des Moines city officials called a "senseless and selfish" crash Tuesday night that killed a 4-year-old boy and left three people critically injured. Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was driving north in a 2022 Genesis sedan at more than 100 mph on...
KCCI.com
Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
KCCI.com
Police identify victim found dead at Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the woman who wasfound dead at a home on East Glenwood Drive on Monday. Police say 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams, of Des Moines, was killed. The crime is being investigated as a homicide. Patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on...
Child dies after Des Moines street racing crash, police still seeking driver that fled scene
DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died. Des Moines police are still searching for one of the vehicles involved in the incident. The collision happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive, […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police respond to three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on the 1700 block of Fleur Drive around 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Police say first responders arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of...
KCCI.com
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Identify Man Shot Saturday Near Drake
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are releasing the name of a man who died Saturday night after being shot in the 2300 block of University Avenue before 6 p.m. Officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins on a sidewalk outside a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
KCCI.com
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/15/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROLS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE DOG CALL, ONE FRAUD, ONE HORSE CALL, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE DEER CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND SIX OTHER CALLS.
KCCI.com
Des Moines community mourns special education associate killed in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines community is morning the loss ofNatasha Williams. Police say Natasha Williams was found dead in her home on Monday. Mia Williams described her sister Natasha Williams as a loving mother and grandmother, a trusted sister and a great person. Mia Williams and...
KCCI.com
Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
cbs2iowa.com
Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
KCCI.com
Day care provider charged in child's death sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Trina Mazza, the day care provider charged in achild's 2019 death, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday. Mazza, 51, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person in October. Her defense wanted a deferred judgment. According to court documents, Mazza admitted to leaving...
