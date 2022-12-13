Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City and Carter County school boards move forward with elementary school projects
ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City School System and the Carter County School System on Thursday evening. The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at Harold McCormick...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County EMS 'fills the box'
Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty handed. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received in their annual "Fill the Box" campaign.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $2.5 million on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commission approves buying 28 new cruisers, hears from meat processing plant
The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing about a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County. The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams
KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
Kingsport Times-News
Moving the needle: Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
Kingsport Times-News
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
BLOUNTVILLE — The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys and girls peering out the windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary.
The Tomahawk
Johnson County residents honored as Volunteer Stars Adult Award recipients
In 2008, Volunteer Tennessee launched the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award (GVSA) initiative to recognize outstanding volunteers in each of Tennessee’s ninety-five counties. Each county has the opportunity to select one youth and adult honoree to receive the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in appreciation for their volunteer service and impact on their respective community.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Drug Prevention uses many tools to help young people avoid drug addiction
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention, with only seven employees, has a big mission: to reduce substance abuse. It’s an issue that impacts a cross-section of society, including teens.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State student veteran receives free used car
BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College’s foundation and the school’s Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent...
supertalk929.com
$1.3 million pump track coming to Kingsport
Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
Neighbors push back on Budget Inn redevelopment
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities local trying to turn the location of a former Budget Inn Motel around and provide much-needed low-income housing has been met with a lot of controversy. Current property owner Shawn Miller purchased the property in June 2022 for $399,900 and plans on developing the property into studio apartments. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Schools promote mental health education for all grade levels
Through strong partnerships with community resources and the integration of mental health curricula, Washington County Schools are doing their best to support students’ mental health. As awareness of a need for mental health resources has increased — especially after the period of social isolation that came with the Covid-19...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Casino reports nearly $13 million in revenue in November
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated nearly $13 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in November, the Virginia Lottery stated on Thursday in a news release. The casino opened in July and generated roughly $12 million in its first month of operation. The casino...
