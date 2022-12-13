ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County EMS 'fills the box'

Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty handed. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received in their annual "Fill the Box" campaign.
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams

KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Moving the needle: Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center

NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Johnson County residents honored as Volunteer Stars Adult Award recipients

In 2008, Volunteer Tennessee launched the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award (GVSA) initiative to recognize outstanding volunteers in each of Tennessee’s ninety-five counties. Each county has the opportunity to select one youth and adult honoree to receive the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in appreciation for their volunteer service and impact on their respective community.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State student veteran receives free used car

BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College’s foundation and the school’s Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

$1.3 million pump track coming to Kingsport

Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025

KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Neighbors push back on Budget Inn redevelopment

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities local trying to turn the location of a former Budget Inn Motel around and provide much-needed low-income housing has been met with a lot of controversy. Current property owner Shawn Miller purchased the property in June 2022 for $399,900 and plans on developing the property into studio apartments. The […]
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Casino reports nearly $13 million in revenue in November

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated nearly $13 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in November, the Virginia Lottery stated on Thursday in a news release. The casino opened in July and generated roughly $12 million in its first month of operation. The casino...
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy