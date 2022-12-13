Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools

Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO