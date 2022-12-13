Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Hit and run on Ajo and La Cholla leaves mother of 3 dead
Melissa Drum was walking down the road when a car hit her. DPS is still investigating the description of the car.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman charged with fatal stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. Terri Sides, 58, faces a second-degree murder charge and was booked into the Pima County jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a man in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez. Martinez–Gomez, 38, was shot and killed June 1, 2021, at a residence in the 400 block of West Ohio Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
Officer injured after chasing suspect near El Con Mall
Tucson police officers were involved in a collision that left one person injured. The officers were chasing after a suspect Wednesday evening.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
KOLD-TV
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The OVPD said a black pickup truck...
KOLD-TV
Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman won’t stop until she has answers in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed her husband back in August. The Tucson Police Department said James Charles Ramsay, 56, was in a bicycle lane back on Aug. 7 on Grant when he was hit around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle that hit Ramsay did not stay at the scene.
Man ruled incompetent in case involving mountain lions eating victim's remains
One judge ruled a suspected man incompetent to understand court proceedings in a case involving lions eating a victim's remains.
KOLD-TV
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is looking for answers and justice after a deadly hit-and-run on Tucson’s southwest side. Late Thursday, mother of three, Melissa Drum lost her life while walking out near Ajo and La Cholla. A driver on that road hit Drum and kept on driving.
YAHOO!
Man arrested after string of Gold Canyon garage burglaries
Update: Charges in this case were dismissed by the city prosecutor in January 2020. A man has been arrested after a string of open-garage burglaries in Gold Canyon near Apache Junction. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said residents in the Mountain Brook Village neighborhood reported golf clubs being stolen out...
Two dead in Oro Valley head-on crash
Oro Valley Police Department is reporting an "extended closure" of the Southbound lanes of Oracle Road at Pusch View due to a deadly vehicle crash.
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
KOLD-TV
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive. No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13...
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s believed after several delays, that the border policy Title 42 will end Dec. 21. Title 42 is not an immigration policy, it’s a CDC pandemic health policy which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the US. When it ends, it’s believed there...
Man saves dog during javelina attack
A Huachuca City man and his pet dog are recovering after a group of javelinas attacked them near the corner of East Fairway Groves Driver and South Apache Well Drive.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
Young child shot during Dia de los Muertos event
Tucson Police Department is looking for information regarding a child who was shot at South Lawn Cemetery in November.
Comments / 0