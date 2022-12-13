ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a man in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez. Martinez–Gomez, 38, was shot and killed June 1, 2021, at a residence in the 400 block of West Ohio Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The OVPD said a black pickup truck...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman won’t stop until she has answers in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed her husband back in August. The Tucson Police Department said James Charles Ramsay, 56, was in a bicycle lane back on Aug. 7 on Grant when he was hit around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle that hit Ramsay did not stay at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is looking for answers and justice after a deadly hit-and-run on Tucson’s southwest side. Late Thursday, mother of three, Melissa Drum lost her life while walking out near Ajo and La Cholla. A driver on that road hit Drum and kept on driving.
TUCSON, AZ
YAHOO!

Man arrested after string of Gold Canyon garage burglaries

Update: Charges in this case were dismissed by the city prosecutor in January 2020. A man has been arrested after a string of open-garage burglaries in Gold Canyon near Apache Junction. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said residents in the Mountain Brook Village neighborhood reported golf clubs being stolen out...
GOLD CANYON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive. No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ

When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

