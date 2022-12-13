Read full article on original website
JPD, other Cambria Co. criminal justice organizations receive over $1M in total funding
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Local lawmakers announced earlier this week that several area criminal justice organizations would soon be receiving over $1 million in total funding. The Johnstown Police Department is expected to receive the majority of the funding, over $750,000, which will be used to purchase new...
Clearfield Co. hires law firm to file suit in relation to construction of jail
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County commissioners confirmed to 6 News that the county has hired a Pittsburgh-based law firm to file a lawsuit in relation to an investigation into the original construction of the county jail. Commissioners said they believe there was “deceptive practice” in the jail's...
Centre Co. officials seeking funding to install 'Narcan boxes' inside gov't buildings
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County government buildings. Centre County officials want to put what’s called "Naloxone boxes" in the courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain a...
'It's out of control': Coroner says Cambria County on pace for record drug overdose deaths
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Each blue pin on the maps in Coroner Jeff Lees’ office shows an overdose death in Cambria County. “This is not just about numbers this is about human lives lost,” Lees said Wednesday. “The pain and suffering these families go through is horrific.”
The doors to the Towne Manor Motel are officially closed
The doors to the Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown are officially closed and the residents are out. This comes days after city officials decided to condemn the building due to poor living conditions. The city of Johnstown posted the legal notice on the door to the motel earlier this week...
Police: Johnstown area man admits to 'snorting heroin,' overdosing inside Windber Hospital
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say a Johnstown-area man is facing charges after he allegedly overdosed inside Windber Hospital. According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, on October 24th, for a report that a patient had...
Police: New charges filed against pair involved in string of vehicle break-ins, thefts
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say additional charges have been filed against two Cambria County men who were charged earlier this year for a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area. Police say 35-year-old Sean Keppler and 38-year-old Daniel Sexton...
Lawyers challenge legality of winning bid for license for Centre Co. casino project
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The proposed casino project in Centre County was discussed Wednesday during a hearing before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, but there was no decision on the fate of the project as lawyers suggest it could be years before related issues are decided in court.
'Nearly uninhabitable:' Local couple files suit against Sunoco over pipeline construction
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A couple in Cambria County has filed a lawsuit against Sunoco Pipeline L.P., claiming that the construction of the company's Mariner East Pipeline contaminated their private well and their water supply. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Ronald and Jane Shawley, claims that the...
'It will calm you down:' Cambria Co. man accused of providing weed to girl, police say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Richland Township Police Department say a Johnstown-area man is facing charges, accused of providing a juvenile female with marijuana. Police say they began investigating 27-year-old Christopher Ouellette after receiving a child welfare complaint from CYS. Authorities say the juvenile told police...
APD: Altoona man high on meth accused of trespassing into woman's home to hide from police
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars after he reportedly trespassed into a woman's home, while high on methamphetamine, in an attempt to hide from police. Investigators say officers were dispatched to a residence along Beech Ave. Thursday...
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
Police investigating after man found dead inside State College area residence
State College, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County have launched an investigation after a 36-year-old man was reportedly found dead inside a State College-area residence. Police say the victim was allegedly found deceased inside a home along Oakhurst Lane. Authorities say a cause of death has not yet...
Local hardware store sees influx of customers as ice, snow storm moves through the region
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Channel 6 has been out and about all day – even visiting Bantly Hardware in Johnstown where many customers were gearing up with salt, shovels and more to fight the snow and ice that has been creating a layer on our roads. “It’s a...
PSP: Woman who escaped psychiatric hospital found, taken into custody
Authorities say Jenny McIntire, the woman who reportedly escaped from the Torrance State Hospital earlier Friday, has been found. Troopers say she was located in a nearby wooded area and was taken into custody without incident. ORIGINAL |. Authorities in the region are searching for a woman who reportedly escaped...
