Cambria County, PA

WJAC TV

Clearfield Co. hires law firm to file suit in relation to construction of jail

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County commissioners confirmed to 6 News that the county has hired a Pittsburgh-based law firm to file a lawsuit in relation to an investigation into the original construction of the county jail. Commissioners said they believe there was “deceptive practice” in the jail's...
WJAC TV

Centre Co. officials seeking funding to install 'Narcan boxes' inside gov't buildings

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County government buildings. Centre County officials want to put what’s called "Naloxone boxes" in the courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain a...
WJAC TV

The doors to the Towne Manor Motel are officially closed

The doors to the Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown are officially closed and the residents are out. This comes days after city officials decided to condemn the building due to poor living conditions. The city of Johnstown posted the legal notice on the door to the motel earlier this week...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Woman who escaped psychiatric hospital found, taken into custody

Authorities say Jenny McIntire, the woman who reportedly escaped from the Torrance State Hospital earlier Friday, has been found. Troopers say she was located in a nearby wooded area and was taken into custody without incident. ORIGINAL |. Authorities in the region are searching for a woman who reportedly escaped...
TORRANCE, PA

