Green Bay, WI

Packers host workout for 6 players, including pre-draft visitor

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers hosted tryouts for six players on Monday, including a player brought to Green Bay for a visit before the 2022 draft.

The team worked out defensive back DJ Daniel (Georgia), offensive tackle Jean Delance (Florida), wide receiver Tyshaun James (Central Connecticut State), wide receiver Joshua Johnson (Tulsa), center Michal Menet (Penn State) and running back Mark Thompson (Florida).

Delance, an undrafted rookie, was one of the Packers’ official top-30 visitors. He spent time with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals this year.

Menet spent part of last season on the Packers practice squad and all of this past offseason on the roster. He was waived in August.

Thompson has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. He rushed for 463 yards and two scores as a member of the Houston Gamblers of the USFL last season.

Daniel, a former top JUCO recruit, went undrafted out of Georgia in 2021.

James spent time with the Atlanta Falcons after going undrafted. He scored 14 total touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

Johnson, another undrafted free agent, caught 83 passes for 1,114 yards and six scores during his final collegiate season.

The Packers did not sign a player on Monday. It’s possible a practice squad adjustment could be coming on Tuesday.

