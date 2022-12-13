Read full article on original website
Susan M Hogue, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Hogue, age 69 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday December 16, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. She was born on May 22, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Francis Arthur Kaufman and...
27 First News
Cathleen Dawn Sly, West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen Sly, 62, of West Farmington, Ohio passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at home. She was born August 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Robert E. McClearn and the late Ruth (Overmire) McClearn. She enjoyed crocheting and country music concerts. Cathleen also...
27 First News
Christopher “Chris” Baryak, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Baryak, 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Warren, Ohio on February 15, 1975, the son of Vickie Chicko and John R. Baryak, Jr. Chris was a 1993 graduate of Newton Falls...
27 First News
Youngstown State's streak continues as Penguins rout St. Francis (PA)
Youngstown State would catch fire from deep, sinking eight three pointers in the first half. Youngstown State’s streak continues as Penguins rout …. Youngstown State would catch fire from deep, sinking eight three pointers in the first half. Tracking icy road conditions in Austintown Saturday …. First News reporter...
27 First News
Aretha Mae Flint McPeters, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aretha Mae Flint, 80, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Aretha was born June 23, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Howard Dixon and Vertis M. Flint. She attended The Rayen School in...
27 First News
Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on July 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Evans and Donald Starkey. Margie was...
27 First News
Doris Jean Higgins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Doris Jean Higgins, 79, of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly labor on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Higgins was born December 19, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Raines and Clara M. Jenkins. She was...
27 First News
Evalena Cottrill, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evalena Cottrill, 83, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge. She was born December 29, 1938, in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lorenza Martin Westfall and the late Nora (Payne) Westfall.
27 First News
Meghan Patrick Buck, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Meghan Patrick Buck, 48, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1974, in Mercer County, Ohio, a daughter of Gregory Wayne and Darlene Jean (Davis) Patrick. Meghan received her Bachelor’s Degree from Slippery Rock University and worked as a rehab specialist...
27 First News
Roger Thomas Bowden, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Thomas Bowden, 70, of Canfield, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. Roger was born October 20, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Stanley T. and Betty Jane (Longstreet) Bowden. He is the current owner of...
27 First News
Deanne M. Moore, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanne M. Moore, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a three year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born August 28, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert N. Wilson...
27 First News
Rose Marie Hussar, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 for Rose Marie Hussar, 87, who died Monday, December 5, 2022. Rose Marie was born November 26,...
27 First News
John “Jack” Madden, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Madden was born on January 26, 1935 in Girard, Ohio, the only son of Lucy Mae (Bentley) and John (Jack) Madden. He passed away Sunday, December 11. He lived in Girard and attended St. Rose Elementary and Girard High School. His...
27 First News
Mary Jeffers, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Clyborn) Jeffers, 86, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio, passed Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Inn at Poland Way. She was born December 15, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Phyllis (Hagerty) Clyborn. Mary retired as a...
27 First News
Geraldine Overton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Geraldine Overton, 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Ms. Overton was born January 6, 1941 in Georgianna, Alabama a daughter of Willie Lee and Katie Lue Bell Littles. She had worked at...
27 First News
Eugene “Gene” Franklin Wright, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Gene” Franklin Wright, 89, formerly of North Lima, passed away at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Mr. Wright was born on September 6, 1933, in Cowen, West Virginia, a son of Cecil and Wilma...
27 First News
Thomas J. Zugcic, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Zugcic, “Tom”, 75, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home. Tom was born October 3, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Ann Kovacic Zugcic. He was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended the YSU...
27 First News
Katrina Andrea Love, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Katrina Andrea Love, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Ms. Love was born February 1, 1964 in Youngstown, an only daughter of Leo Carter and Lois Love. She was a 1982 graduate of South High...
27 First News
Felix “Phil” Pizzola, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix “Phil” Pizzola, 99, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side, after a brief illness. Phil was born January 9, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of James and Pauline LaCivita Pizzola. He grew...
27 First News
Susan K. Thomas, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Profoundly deaf since the age of 18 months, Sue Thomas spent a lifetime breaking sound barriers. Susan K. Thomas, age 72, of Columbiana, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Boardman, Ohio. Sue was...
