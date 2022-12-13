ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Midseason midterm for ECU men’s basketball against South Carolina on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not a final exam for ECU men’s basketball but it is a solid midterm. The Pirates face South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks are 5-5 but the SEC foes will be a great test to see how far along the Pirates are. It’s just USC and High Point left to play in their non-conference schedule to prepare ECU for AAC games.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU men get week of practice before meeting South Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball has not played since Sunday’s win over Coppin State. The Pirates got to work at practice this week for a big test Saturday when they face South Carolina in the other Greenville in South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 0 and 3 in neutral site games while the Pirates are 2 and 1.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU women’s basketball falls at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WITN) – East Carolina women’s basketball fell in a matinee at Gardner-Webb 67-59 on Thursday. The game was very tight most of the way but a late surge lifted the Runnin’ Bulldogs to victory. Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner let the way for ECU...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
GREENVILLE, NC
Live Design

East Carolina University Installs First J8-94 Loudspeakers

Before kickoff of each East Carolina University (ECU) football game, Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” is played over the sound system at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The crowd roars and the Pirates take the field. It’s just part of the game day experience for ECU Pirate alumni, fans, and students. It’s appropriate as the stadium dates back to the early 1960’s.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

First EKG Technician students among BCCC Healthcare Technician graduates

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Long-term care and rehabilitation facilities are eager to hire as vacancies in the healthcare field persist. Healthcare technician positions can be a great step in healthcare career as new graduates can gain experience and a steady income as they evaluate their next steps within the healthcare field. On December 14, Beaufort County […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina school teaches students proper dinner etiquette

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly and avoid the folly. One school in the East is preparing to give their holiday best at seasonal festivities. Roger Bell New Tech Academy decorated the cafeteria for a holiday fest so that fourth and fifth-grade students could put the etiquette techniques they’ve learned to the test.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17

Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Christmas shipping deadlines are fast approaching

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Wreaths to be laid in New Bern in honor of veterans

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremony will be held December 17th at 12:00 p.m. The New Bern National Cemetery along with New Bern High School Bands will be remembering and honoring veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. The National...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

State Treasurer Folwell returns $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state treasurer returned more than $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H on Tuesday. State Treasurer Dale Folwell identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H and once finding the missing money, returned it. “Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy