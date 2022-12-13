Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Related
WITN
Midseason midterm for ECU men’s basketball against South Carolina on Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not a final exam for ECU men’s basketball but it is a solid midterm. The Pirates face South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks are 5-5 but the SEC foes will be a great test to see how far along the Pirates are. It’s just USC and High Point left to play in their non-conference schedule to prepare ECU for AAC games.
WITN
Rose boys top rival South Central, Conley beats Northside-Jacksonville, and the South Central girls keep rolling
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school basketball Friday night congratulations are in order to New Bern’s Will Brimmer. He notched his 1000th career point at home. They fell by one to Jacksonville. He was part of the defensive line for the Bears state football title. Congrats to will. J.H....
WITN
ECU men get week of practice before meeting South Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball has not played since Sunday’s win over Coppin State. The Pirates got to work at practice this week for a big test Saturday when they face South Carolina in the other Greenville in South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 0 and 3 in neutral site games while the Pirates are 2 and 1.
WITN
East Carolina University seniors are celebrating after getting their degrees
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday was an exciting day for East Carolina students as the 2022 Fall Commencement was held at Minges Coliseum, and many gathered to celebrate the years of hard work and dedication. Graduate Grace Jacobson, one of 1,985 students who graduated, says, “I’m feeling pretty emotional. I’m...
WITN
ECU women’s basketball falls at Gardner-Webb
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WITN) – East Carolina women’s basketball fell in a matinee at Gardner-Webb 67-59 on Thursday. The game was very tight most of the way but a late surge lifted the Runnin’ Bulldogs to victory. Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner let the way for ECU...
WITN
WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
Live Design
East Carolina University Installs First J8-94 Loudspeakers
Before kickoff of each East Carolina University (ECU) football game, Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” is played over the sound system at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The crowd roars and the Pirates take the field. It’s just part of the game day experience for ECU Pirate alumni, fans, and students. It’s appropriate as the stadium dates back to the early 1960’s.
WITN
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
WNCT
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
First EKG Technician students among BCCC Healthcare Technician graduates
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Long-term care and rehabilitation facilities are eager to hire as vacancies in the healthcare field persist. Healthcare technician positions can be a great step in healthcare career as new graduates can gain experience and a steady income as they evaluate their next steps within the healthcare field. On December 14, Beaufort County […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina school teaches students proper dinner etiquette
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly and avoid the folly. One school in the East is preparing to give their holiday best at seasonal festivities. Roger Bell New Tech Academy decorated the cafeteria for a holiday fest so that fourth and fifth-grade students could put the etiquette techniques they’ve learned to the test.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
WITN
Christmas shipping deadlines are fast approaching
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
WITN
Wreaths to be laid in New Bern in honor of veterans
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremony will be held December 17th at 12:00 p.m. The New Bern National Cemetery along with New Bern High School Bands will be remembering and honoring veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. The National...
WITN
State Treasurer Folwell returns $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state treasurer returned more than $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H on Tuesday. State Treasurer Dale Folwell identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H and once finding the missing money, returned it. “Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners...
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
Comments / 0