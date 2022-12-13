Read full article on original website
My Top Five Greatest Feelings on the Appalachian Trail
There is no greater feeling than popping a good ole’ balloon on the feet. Infection? Possibly. But there is just something special about bursting those little sacks of liquids. One of the great memories I have on the trail was sitting in Hot Springs, North Carolina, and drinking Cheerwine, Nehi Peach, and RC Cola as I popped blisters with my hiking partner at the time, McGyver.
You Have to Like Your Reasons
Anyone who has embarked on a thru hike remembers that moment. Perhaps it was a series of moments that eventually blended into this one idea. The moment that they realized, “this is something I’m going to do.” For many of us, a thru hike stops being something we “want” to do, and becomes something we “have” to do. Whether you’ve pondered over it for a lifetime, or you just learned about hiking recently, aspiring thru hikers embark on a journey long before they hit the trail.
Prep work for Florida Trail hike 2023!
In just a few short weeks I will start my section hiking for the Florida Trail. Excited to get out and see everything especially the swamp puppies! ~SPAM. Food prep in progress, and will be working on gear the rest of the weekend. I have just about everything and just need to organize!
How I Hiked the AT in 90 Days
A disclaimer before I start: The purpose of this article isn’t an endorsement of a speedy thru-hike over a more traditional one. In fact, as I’ve reflected more on my hike and talked with people interested in attempting a thru, I’ve almost always encouraged those to take their time and enjoy every mile on the trail. I figured I’d write a little piece about how “I” thru hiked the AT in 90 days because when I was preparing for this adventure, I was surprised to find little advice on the internet from people who had done it themselves. Maybe this is because of the guilt that speedy thru-hikers feel when they finish, so they avoid encouraging hikes like their own. I’m speaking out of turn here because I know of a healthy population of UL backpackers who genuinely enjoy challenges like this. But I would be remiss if I didn’t interject that I have felt awkward post-hike. I’ve questioned the decisions I made on the trail. Decisions that I made for the sake of finishing on a particular day. Goals partly driven by physical curiosity but largely fueled by ego. Did I really enjoy my time out there? Could I have taken an extra zero day in town? Could I have joined a trail family? I’ve grappled with these questions in my reflections and typically always come to the same conclusion. My thru-hike was my own, and because it was my own, it was perfect. I say all of this in order to underscore again that this is not an endorsement of this particular thru-hike style. I did it this way, and I enjoyed it. But this is not for everyone. Like everything, there are drawbacks associated with our choices. One needs to consider and understand that their experience on trail will be less than traditional relative to the historical norm. But as I said before, your hike is your own and yours only. There is nothing I would change on my hike.
Isle Royale National Park: Trip Report
Zpacks Duplex Camo (carried by partner) Thermaret NeoAir (women’s) Lightload Towel (cut in half) Respect the Locals Hat (SAVE THE HELLBENDERS <3) USB Charger (for headlamp, camera, brick) iPhone 12. Phone Charger. Dual Port Block. Camera. Headlamp. Airpods + Case. Osprey Zip Diddy Bag. Toiletries:. Toothpaste. Toothbrush. Floss. Squirrel’s...
Deep Hiking: India “Diagonal” Wood May Be the First To Complete the “Colorado X”
It was 2020 and life was staring India Wood in the face. She’d exhausted herself trying to find an agent for her memoir and just closed her business-research firm after 15 years. Her children were grown. “I feel so stuck. I have no income. I’m a failure as a...
The Story of a Flat-Footed Flatlander
Hello All! I am Guinevere. I will be going NOBO on the AT. I recently graduate with my masters in parasite systematics and I am excited. Everyone asks me, “Why do you want to hike the AT?” Well, here is my story. I thought I was doing it...
