Read full article on original website
dumpling
4d ago
Weeding out the ones that don’t put the effort and work in. Don’t matter if a 5 star or 2 star if you don’t work u got to go
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2023 commits set to enroll early
Alabama football will have a new look very soon with multiple Alabama commits expected to enroll early. Here is a look at who is expected to enroll at UA in January:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban proud of no opt-outs ahead of Kansas State matchup
Despite several players opting to enter the transfer portal, Alabama takes comfort in knowing that its roster isn’t diminishing any further ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban confirmed during his press conference that the Crimson Tide would not have any opt-outs ahead of the game including quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.
tdalabamamag.com
Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect Malik Benson ready to show ‘what we do at Alabama’
The nation’s No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Malik Benson wants to put his own stamp on Alabama football. Benson is considered the top JUCO prospect, according to multiple recruiting outlets, and he is currently verbally committed to Alabama. He is set to sign with the Crimson Tide Wednesday and enroll at UA in January.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban highlights toughness, physicality of Kansas State ahead of Sugar Bowl
Alabama football will end its 2022 season against a physical team in a classic bowl matchup. Nick Saban is looking forward to the Crimson Tide facing Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. He spoke about the job Chris Klieman has done as the Wildcats’...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor spotted at Alabama ahead of signing day
Kadyn Proctor has made it Tuscaloosa for his unofficial visit to the University of Alabama. Proctor, who is committed to Iowa, was seen hanging with Alabama’s freshman offensive lineman, Tyler Booker, and the Tide’s freshman quarterback, Ty Simpson. Proctor is expected to spend the weekend in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: Former Alabama WR JoJo Earle commits to TCU
Former Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is headed to the Big 12. The news was first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett who confirmed that Earle will be headed back home to the state of Texas and join TCU. The 5’10 wide receiver was one of the Crimson Tide’s top...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Breakdown of uncommitted recruits Alabama want ahead of signing day
Alabama football is heavily in the mix for multiple top recruits who are uncommitted ahead of National Signing Day. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of those prospects. The breakdown can be streamed above:
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s first Sugar Bowl practice
Alabama returned to the practice field on Friday to begin its preparations for its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. The Crimson Tide coaching staff and fanbase were pleased to see the participation of quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson along with the rest of its draft-eligible players. Unlike the majority of the country, Alabama didn’t see any players opt-out of the bowl game rather choosing to finish their careers in the consolation game.
tdalabamamag.com
Richard Young wants 5-Star OL to block for him at Alabama
Richard Young is back on the recruiting trail for Alabama after helping the Crimson Tide land five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley. This time he has his eyes on five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, who is currently committed to Iowa, was a top Alabama target when he chose the Hawkeyes....
tdalabamamag.com
Jamil Burroughs plays recruiter and calls out Kadyn Proctor to join Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class
Alabama football’s staff is working to flip Kadyn Proctor from Iowa ahead of National Signing Day, and the Crimson Tide’s veteran defensive lineman, Jamil Burroughs got in on the campaign to get Proctor to Tuscaloosa Friday. Proctor is visiting Alabama this weekend. The five-star offensive lineman was greeted...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud ready to put his head down and grind at Alabama
Jordan Renaud is set to enroll at the University of Alabama in January, and he is ready to put in work behind the scenes. Renaud is a product of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas, but he is originally from Florida. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites.
Alabama Football: Early Signing Period Preview and Prediction
For Alabama Football, Dec. 21 will provide a flurry of verbal commits, becoming 2023 class signees. With 25 commits, the Crimson Tide is solidly in the lead for the No. 1 class, as tracked by 247Sports and On3. There will be December surprises, but it is unlikely the Crimson Tide...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Justice Haynes ‘locked and loaded’ with Alabama despite Georgia late push
Justice Haynes is locked in and ready to roll with the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week away from signing day, according to his father Verron Haynes. Georgia and Ohio State have continued to push for the five-star running back despite his pledge to the Tide. Many members of the Georgia faithful were holding out hope the Bulldogs could flip the Georgia legacy. Haynes ended those hopes, locked in and shut down his recruitment Thursday.
tdalabamamag.com
AJ McCarron says Alabama players in his day were ‘built different’ in relation to tough love and not transferring
When the winningest quarterback in Alabama football history has a perspective on the NCAA transfer portal it is good to listen. AJ McCarron won three BCS National Championships during his time in Tuscaloosa, including two as the Crimson Tide’s starting signal-caller in 2011 and 2012. McCarron is Alabama’s all-time career leader for passing yards (9,019) and second for career passing touchdowns (77). He earned first-team All-American honors and won both Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards in 2013. McCarron, a native of Mobile, Ala., had an interesting thought on the transfer portal culture in college football.
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama kicker Jack Martin transfers to Houston
Former Alabama kicker Jack Martin announced on social media that he will be transferring to Houston. Martin is now the fifth former member of the Crimson Tide to commit to a new program since entering the transfer portal. He originally announced he would be entering the transfer portal back on...
Alabama Football: Will Anderson Jr. doing what no Tide player has ever done
Alabama Football has had so many great teams, coaches and players, it is always impressive when another record is added to a long list of superlatives. When a new Alabama Crimson Tide record was added this week, it was stunning. The NCAA recognizes only five organizations that select All-American teams....
What’s the latest on Alabama’s proposed new basketball arena?
With Alabama men’s basketball this week reaching its highest Associated Press poll ranking in 16 years, fan excitement around the program has spiked ahead of Saturday’s meeting with No. 15 Gonzaga in Legacy Arena. Fourth-ranked Alabama will play in front of an expected crowd of more than 17,000...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Comments / 5