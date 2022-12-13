ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 5

dumpling
4d ago

Weeding out the ones that don’t put the effort and work in. Don’t matter if a 5 star or 2 star if you don’t work u got to go

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 2023 commits set to enroll early

Alabama football will have a new look very soon with multiple Alabama commits expected to enroll early. Here is a look at who is expected to enroll at UA in January:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban proud of no opt-outs ahead of Kansas State matchup

Despite several players opting to enter the transfer portal, Alabama takes comfort in knowing that its roster isn’t diminishing any further ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban confirmed during his press conference that the Crimson Tide would not have any opt-outs ahead of the game including quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor spotted at Alabama ahead of signing day

Kadyn Proctor has made it Tuscaloosa for his unofficial visit to the University of Alabama. Proctor, who is committed to Iowa, was seen hanging with Alabama’s freshman offensive lineman, Tyler Booker, and the Tide’s freshman quarterback, Ty Simpson. Proctor is expected to spend the weekend in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: Former Alabama WR JoJo Earle commits to TCU

Former Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is headed to the Big 12. The news was first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett who confirmed that Earle will be headed back home to the state of Texas and join TCU. The 5’10 wide receiver was one of the Crimson Tide’s top...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s first Sugar Bowl practice

Alabama returned to the practice field on Friday to begin its preparations for its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. The Crimson Tide coaching staff and fanbase were pleased to see the participation of quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson along with the rest of its draft-eligible players. Unlike the majority of the country, Alabama didn’t see any players opt-out of the bowl game rather choosing to finish their careers in the consolation game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Richard Young wants 5-Star OL to block for him at Alabama

Richard Young is back on the recruiting trail for Alabama after helping the Crimson Tide land five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley. This time he has his eyes on five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, who is currently committed to Iowa, was a top Alabama target when he chose the Hawkeyes....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Justice Haynes ‘locked and loaded’ with Alabama despite Georgia late push

Justice Haynes is locked in and ready to roll with the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week away from signing day, according to his father Verron Haynes. Georgia and Ohio State have continued to push for the five-star running back despite his pledge to the Tide. Many members of the Georgia faithful were holding out hope the Bulldogs could flip the Georgia legacy. Haynes ended those hopes, locked in and shut down his recruitment Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

AJ McCarron says Alabama players in his day were ‘built different’ in relation to tough love and not transferring

When the winningest quarterback in Alabama football history has a perspective on the NCAA transfer portal it is good to listen. AJ McCarron won three BCS National Championships during his time in Tuscaloosa, including two as the Crimson Tide’s starting signal-caller in 2011 and 2012. McCarron is Alabama’s all-time career leader for passing yards (9,019) and second for career passing touchdowns (77). He earned first-team All-American honors and won both Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards in 2013. McCarron, a native of Mobile, Ala., had an interesting thought on the transfer portal culture in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama kicker Jack Martin transfers to Houston

Former Alabama kicker Jack Martin announced on social media that he will be transferring to Houston. Martin is now the fifth former member of the Crimson Tide to commit to a new program since entering the transfer portal. He originally announced he would be entering the transfer portal back on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy