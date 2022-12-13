Read full article on original website
NWS: Elevated fire risk Friday, deep freeze on on the way next week
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of elevated fire risk Friday, as dry and windy conditions persist. Northwest winds are expected to continue through the day between 21 and 26 mph, with gusts nearing 40 mph. The wind will taper slightly Friday evening to 10 to 17 mph.
