Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Woman fatally shot in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
wdrb.com
70-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal bicycle crash in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of fatal crash in November in southern Jefferson County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
Jefferson County deputies search for suspect after woman shot
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were actively searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot and critically wounded Saturday morning.
WLKY.com
Louisville 22-year-old arrested in connection to January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made nearly a year after someone was shot and killed near Fern Creek. Police said a man was fatally shot in January in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane. When police arrived, he was already dead and had multiple gunshot wounds. Read...
wdrb.com
Donation drive underway for victims displaced by apartment fire in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman collecting donations for families displaced by a recent fire said the community response has been great so far. The fire happened at the Watterson Lakeview Apartments in the city's Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. Eight families, including 11 children, lost everything. One person...
wdrb.com
28-year-old Louisville man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old Louisville man was arrested and charged with murdering a woman on Sept. 21, 2022. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Jeremy Thompson was arrested in connection to the murder. He's also facing a wanton endangerment charge. Police said Thompson fatally...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting this week at Jefferson Mall. On Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the mall on Outer Loop in Louisville for reports of shots fired.
WLKY.com
Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a homicide earlier this year near Jeffersontown. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway. Inside the hotel Jan. 8, 2022, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wave 3
Police at scene of crash on Greenbelt Highway near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash has occurred on Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive this evening. MetroSafe has confirmed a “critical injury crash” near Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene and drivers in that area can expect delays. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
2 arrested for trying to steal from Jeffersonville store during 'Shop with a Cop' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event in southern Indiana. In a release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 50 officers were volunteering Wednesday night at the Meijer in Jeffersonville to buy Christmas presents for local children.
wdrb.com
25-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. Ja'Ronnie L. Charlton was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Charlton died at the scene...
