Blackhawks Live 12/12/22: Blackhawks look to deny Alexander Ovechkin history at the UC

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand previews the Hawks showdown with Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals tomorrow night at the United Center. And since Ovie is only 3 goals away from 800, Joe poses this question to Blackhawk fans; if you are going to the game would you want to see Ovie get to the Hat Trick to reach 800?

Later on, Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh joins Joe to talk about the impact head coach Luke Richardson has had on the team, why the Blackhawks are a good fit for him, and more!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.