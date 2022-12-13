ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WHSV

JMU women’s basketball prepares for Hampton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a 75-60 win over former Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) opponent William & Mary, James Madison women’s basketball is getting ready to face another CAA team, Hampton, on Saturday. The Dukes are 7-2 this year and boast a 6-2 overall record against the Lady Pirates....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a week off from competitive play, James Madison men’s basketball returns to the court on Sunday as the Dukes host Long Island University. The Dukes are 8-3, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Top 5 teams. The Sharks are 1-9 with their only win against Mount Saint Vincent in November.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE
cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : ICE STORM WARNING For BRP & West / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Elsewhere

ICE STORM WARNING – Including Wintergreen Resort, VA. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Page-Western Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 230 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM. EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Significant icing expected. Ice...
WINTERGREEN RESORT, VA
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area

(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th. With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Christmas trees still available for one more weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is now 9 days away and Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees still have holly jolly greenery available for your holiday. This is the last weekend to get one for Christmas but Co-Owner Michael Weaver says there are some options for those looking. “Staunton’s our new...
HARRISONBURG, VA

