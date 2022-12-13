Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights, Dec. 16th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball prepares for Hampton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a 75-60 win over former Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) opponent William & Mary, James Madison women’s basketball is getting ready to face another CAA team, Hampton, on Saturday. The Dukes are 7-2 this year and boast a 6-2 overall record against the Lady Pirates....
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a week off from competitive play, James Madison men’s basketball returns to the court on Sunday as the Dukes host Long Island University. The Dukes are 8-3, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Top 5 teams. The Sharks are 1-9 with their only win against Mount Saint Vincent in November.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Center From Paul VI
UVA has entered the mix for a talented 2024 center from Northern Virginia
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball: Tony Bennett nears Terry Holland’s all-time wins mark
With already 324 wins during his time at Virginia, Tony Bennett is just three victories away from becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach. UVA coaching legend Terry Holland laid the foundation and has held that distinction for years and years, but in as soon as a few weeks from now, the torch will be passed.
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
Lawyer for slain football player's parents: UVA made a 'mistake'
A lawyer representing the parents of slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry said the university made a "mistake" handling a potential threat posed by the alleged shooter.
WSLS
UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry was on the phone with his mom just moments before tragic shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After spending the day in Washington, D.C., on a field trip with a group of students, UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry called his mom and let her know that he was headed back to campus and that his phone was almost out of battery, NBC News reports.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Saturday morning structure fire destroys mobile home in Schuyler
A trailer home that caught fire on the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler early Saturday morning was declared a complete loss. Albemarle County fire units arrived at the scene of the 3:09 a.m. fire and found the home’s only occupant had evacuated safely with no injuries. The...
NBC News
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out
The parents of D’Sean Perry, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed four weeks ago, are speaking publicly for the first time with NBC News today. The family spoke with Kerry Sanders about their enduring pain.Dec. 15, 2022.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
Weather Bulletin : ICE STORM WARNING For BRP & West / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Elsewhere
ICE STORM WARNING – Including Wintergreen Resort, VA. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Page-Western Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 230 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM. EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Significant icing expected. Ice...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
UVA Shooting Survivor Spoke Publicly For First Time
University of Virginia running back Michael Hollins Jr. spoke publicly for the first time since being injured in a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates during a field trip last month.
WHSV
First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area
(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th. With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet,...
WHSV
Christmas trees still available for one more weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is now 9 days away and Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees still have holly jolly greenery available for your holiday. This is the last weekend to get one for Christmas but Co-Owner Michael Weaver says there are some options for those looking. “Staunton’s our new...
