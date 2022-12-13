ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clayton News Daily

Former Cardinals OL Coach Denies Groping Allegations

Last month the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler after their game in Mexico City after Mexican authorities told the team he’d groped a woman the night before the game, according to ESPN. The team sent Kugler back to Arizona and announced the firing Tuesday but declined to explain the reasoning for the decision.
ARIZONA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Drew Brees Says He Has No Interest in Becoming Head Coach

Purdue hired Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach to help the team in its upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU. However, the former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum made it clear that his dive into the coaching world is only temporary. Brees told WWL radio in New Orleans that his coaching gig is not permanent and that he has no interest in being a coach in the future.
Clayton News Daily

Report: Texas, Oklahoma in Talks to Leave for SEC Early

The Big 12’s grant of rights originally was expected to keep Texas and Oklahoma in the league until 2025, when they are set to leave for the SEC. However, according to new reports, there is real momentum towards the two sides reaching an agreement that would see the two schools departing the conference a year early.
AUSTIN, TX
Clayton News Daily

Hawks get much-needed win over skidding Hornets

Trae Young poured in 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points as the Atlanta Hawks won for just the second time in their last seven games by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin scored 13 points and ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky added 12 points to...
ATLANTA, GA

