Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
Kansas City Chiefs can clinch AFC West, trip to playoffs this Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs have another chance this weekend against the Houston Texans to secure an AFC West title and a trip to the playoffs.
Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Weather, score, live updates
The first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins was almost 90 degrees. This one is in the 20s with snow. Buffalo can clinch a playoff spot and maintain the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over Miami at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium. This page will be...
NFL Draft Profile: Joel Wilson, Tight End, Central Michigan Chippewas
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Central Michigan TE Joel Wilson
Clayton News Daily
Former Cardinals OL Coach Denies Groping Allegations
Last month the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler after their game in Mexico City after Mexican authorities told the team he’d groped a woman the night before the game, according to ESPN. The team sent Kugler back to Arizona and announced the firing Tuesday but declined to explain the reasoning for the decision.
Clayton News Daily
Drew Brees Says He Has No Interest in Becoming Head Coach
Purdue hired Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach to help the team in its upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU. However, the former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum made it clear that his dive into the coaching world is only temporary. Brees told WWL radio in New Orleans that his coaching gig is not permanent and that he has no interest in being a coach in the future.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) tips off against Davidson (7-3) for the 2022 Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Clayton News Daily
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Texas, Oklahoma in Talks to Leave for SEC Early
The Big 12’s grant of rights originally was expected to keep Texas and Oklahoma in the league until 2025, when they are set to leave for the SEC. However, according to new reports, there is real momentum towards the two sides reaching an agreement that would see the two schools departing the conference a year early.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks get much-needed win over skidding Hornets
Trae Young poured in 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points as the Atlanta Hawks won for just the second time in their last seven games by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin scored 13 points and ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky added 12 points to...
