Charles Gordon Peck (1946 – 2022) Charles Gordon Peck, 75, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was the devoted husband of Gloria Alves Peck. Charles was born in Souderton, Pa., on Dec. 14, 1946 to the late Kenneth G. Sr. and S. Arlene (Nyce) Peck. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Charlie was a well-respected industrial arts teacher for the Saucon Valley School District for 30 years, until retiring in 1999. At Saucon Valley he was also a football, wrestling and track & field coach. Prior to that, he coached wrestling and taught in the same capacity at Easton Area School District. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Souderton. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors, horseback riding and bird-watching hikes as well as cycling rails-to-trails with his friends and daughter. Spending time with his two adoring grandsons was his ultimate joy and will go down most notably as the reason he fought as long and as hard as he did. He was a true warrior, dedicated husband, father and grandfather, always putting family first.

