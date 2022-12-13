Read full article on original website
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
sauconsource.com
With Grant Awards, Christmas Comes Early for Hellertown, Lower Saucon
Although it’s not yet Christmas, officials in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other local communities have already received presents in the form of grants that will benefit both residents and visitors to the area. The grants awarded by Northampton County are for public safety-related purchases, economic development projects...
sauconsource.com
Olden Days: 90-Year-Old Hellertown Woman Recognized for Voting in 1922
The right to vote has always been a sacred one for many Americans, but all Americans haven’t always had the right to exercise it. In Pennsylvania, women could not vote until the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920, which makes a 1922 article about an elderly Hellertown woman casting her ballot all the more poignant.
$24 Million Water Plant Opens
YARDLEY, Pa. -- A recent open-house in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pa., didn’t center on an elite $24 million home, first-rate trade center or exclusive restaurant, but a place with five large storage tanks handling six million gallons of water daily with an ultraviolet light disinfection system.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Warren County purchases easement to preserve 125 acres of farmland
BELIVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a farmland preservation purchase Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The legislative body approved the purchase of a development easement on a property known as the Santini Farm, which is owned by Robert and Sharon Santini, in Greenwich and Franklin townships.
Truck stop proposed in Palmer Township flood zone missing key details, planners say
A proposal submitted by Exchange 12 Principal Abraham Atiyeh marks the developer’s fourth submission to the township to develop 1492 Van Buren Road. Atiyeh initially pitched the site as a two-warehouse development in 2018, then proposed 496 apartments instead. Then, in April 2022, he again proposed construction of a 128,900- and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Now he proposes building two truck terminals on the 35-acre parcel bisected by the Schoeneck Creek flood zone between Route 33 and Van Buren Road.
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
sauconsource.com
Charles Gordon Peck, 75, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Charles Gordon Peck (1946 – 2022) Charles Gordon Peck, 75, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was the devoted husband of Gloria Alves Peck. Charles was born in Souderton, Pa., on Dec. 14, 1946 to the late Kenneth G. Sr. and S. Arlene (Nyce) Peck. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Charlie was a well-respected industrial arts teacher for the Saucon Valley School District for 30 years, until retiring in 1999. At Saucon Valley he was also a football, wrestling and track & field coach. Prior to that, he coached wrestling and taught in the same capacity at Easton Area School District. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Souderton. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors, horseback riding and bird-watching hikes as well as cycling rails-to-trails with his friends and daughter. Spending time with his two adoring grandsons was his ultimate joy and will go down most notably as the reason he fought as long and as hard as he did. He was a true warrior, dedicated husband, father and grandfather, always putting family first.
Bethlehem crash leaves SUV on its roof, closes Linden Street
A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles left an SUV on its roof and closed Linden Street Friday afternoon. The collision at 12:28 p.m. in the 3100 block of Linden Street involved three vehicles, Bethlehem police said. One driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs, Lehigh County to make announcement about Coca-Cola Park renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are set to make an announcement on renovations at their home field. The team and Lehigh County planned a news conference for Friday afternoon to make an "important announcement" about construction progress at Coca-Cola Park. Officials did not comment further. Watch the 1...
pahomepage.com
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting …. BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says...
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Man Charged With Assault, Terroristic Threats
A 21-year-old Lower Saucon Township man has been charged with assault and making terroristic threats, after police say he shoved a woman and allegedly threatened to kill her. According a criminal complaint filed by township police in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, Jason Eric Nuel Jr., of the 1500 block of Concord Lane, allegedly assaulted and threatened the woman at his home on the morning of Oct. 30.
These Bucks County Liquor Stores Had the Best Sales in the Entire State This Year
Several Bucks County liquor stores recently made the list for having the best sales in the entire state over the past year. Paul Vigna wrote about the list at PennLive Patriot News. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board recently published its annual report for the fiscal year of 2021-2022, and several...
Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
sauconsource.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Coworker at Restaurant
A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police say he pointed a gun at a coworker’s head and hit the coworker with it during a dispute at the Iron Mule restaurant on S. Delaware Drive (Rt. 611) in Williams Township Wednesday. In a news...
1 dead, West Pittston Police Chief injured in crash
WYOMING — One person was killed and West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner was injured when the police pickup truck Turner was drivin
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
