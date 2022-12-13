Read full article on original website
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BNB’s bottom is far ahead of us
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Binance Coin (BNB) was issued by the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance back in 2017. The token has come a long way since then, gaining more than 270,000% since its inception.
Bitcoin: Why good things may not come to all who wait especially as BTC hits…
Still, the Bitcoin state reflected an undervalued position. Over the last decade, Bitcoin [BTC] stayed put as one of the most profitable assets to hold despite a series of price plunges. Albeit, it may not be the case anymore for active traders of the king coin who have held for the last five years especially as average profits hit the neutral zone on 9 June.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ALGO reclaim its lost glory?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The layer 1 technology was chosen to be the blockchain to underpin an Italian digital assurance platform, which led to a 3% increase in value for Blockchain Protocol Algorand (ALGO) on Tuesday (13 December).
Going short on SAND? Traders should watch for this possible patterned breakout
SAND has formed a parallel channel pattern. A bearish breakout could stall SAND at the target of $0.4483. Despite recent partnerships, The Sandbox [SAND], a blockchain gaming platform, has been under heavy selling pressure. Recently, The Sandbox partnered with Wunderman Thompson, a global advertising firm, to engage in an immersive...
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should DOGE traders go long?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The crypto market cap rose about 2.92% to $872.78 billion and its trading volume was up by 59.87% to $53.27 billion. With the crypto market remaining volatile, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) recently fell from the $0.11 resistance level. As a result, the coin’s value has dropped by 18% in the last four days. It is currently trading at $0.09114.
Going long on Avalanche [AVAX]? Mark these levels to take profit
AVAX rallied as BTC continued to soar following announcements from U.S. CPI. The target for a long entry could be $14.82 and the 38.2% Fib level ($14.96) if the uptrend continues. Avalanche [AVAX] has rallied since mid-November, making higher lows. However, it reached a lower low around 12 December, settling...
Bitcoin [BTC]: Slowed selling pressure, yes, but what about buying pressure?
BTC whales have intensified accumulation in the last few weeks. While selling pressure has reduced, buying momentum has not been enough to drive up prices. Following the significantly bullish cycle between 2020 and 2021 that caused Bitcoin [BTC] to record an all-time of $60,000, the severe bearishness that has plagued the year so far caused BTC whales to reduce their supply, further drawing down the value of the leading coin.
Shiba Inu: Investors could get short-selling opportunities at these levels
SHIB was in a bearish market structure. It could fall to $0.00000874 or lower. A breakout above $0.00000901 would invalidate the forecast. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] weak market could give sellers leverage to push the price lower. At the time of publication, the meme coin was trading at $0.00000888, down 2% in the past 24 hours.
Fantom outperformed Bitcoin during 14 December’s trading session, here’s how
FTM ranked as the number one altcoin on LunarCrush’s AltRank. Bullish momentum is slowing, showing that buyers might be exhausted. Fantom [FTM] clinched the number one spot on the ranking of altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] on 14 December, data from LunarCrush showed. The cryptocurrency social analytics platform has...
Optimism’s transaction count reaches a new high, but what does it mean for OP
The number of transactions on Optimism reached an all-time high. Fees generated increased along with the price of the token. Despite volatile market conditions, the number of transactions on L2 platform Optimism [OP] reached a new all-time high, sitting at 590.67k at press time, according to Dune Analytics’ image below.
Cardano [ADA] market weakens, but investors can still profit at this level
ADA was in a strong bearish market structure. The coin could drop to $0.2963, as trading volume and active addresses declined. A candlestick close above $0.3026 will invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] was in an extended price pullback that threatened to slip lower. At press time, it was trading...
An oracle platform on Cosmos observes a 166% increase in marketcap
Cosmos Hub’s ecosystem shows improvements as new Oracle protocols perform well. Stakers continue to show support, however volume and development activity decline. In a recent report from Messari, it was stated that a protocol on Cosmos Hub known as Band Protocol performed really well compared to other protocols in its category.
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks drop as validators move to affect this update
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks have dropped, according to recent data. Ethereum validators are also planning to employ an update that would see OFAC compliance reduced by 35%. After this year’s merge, Ethereum [ETH] changed from a Proof-of-Work (POW) to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) network. Because of the consolidation, validators are now responsible for protecting transactions and the integrity of the network.
HBIT launches HBC20 Smart Chain, a POA Blockchain that enables smart contracts
HBIT is a blockchain that is a 100% proof-of-stake cryptocurrency built in open-source Java. HBIT already has a unique proof-of-stake algorithm that is resistant to so-called nothing-at-stake attacks and does not rely on any implementation of the coin age notion used by other proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies. The genesis block distributed a total of 50 billion usable coins. Along with the more regularly used SHA256 hashing algorithms, Curve25519 cryptography is employed to create a balance of security and required processing power.
SEC gives a thumbs up to nine WisdomTree blockchain-enabled funds
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given a nod to nine new blockchain-enabled funds offered by the New York-based asset manager WisdomTree. These nine digital funds, according to the firm, provide exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equities, commodities, and floating-rate treasuries. The funds will be available through a mobile application in the first quarter of next year. It was nearly three months ago that the SEC approved the firm’s first digital fund, the WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund (WTSYX).
Lido Finance [LDO] might find it harder to continue rallying, but here’s the catch
Lido experienced more utility courtesy of ETH whales. Lido Finance earned a spot in the list of most used smart contracts by the top 500 ETH whales. Lido Finance’s LDO token just made it into the list of the most used smart contracts among the 500 largest ETH whales. But is this information enough to fuel LDO’s continued upside?
TRON’s weekly round-up with its metrics to make sense of market condition
TRON launched a new stablecoin and collaborated with SushiSwap to launch an AMM. Its TVL witnessed a spike while the number of TRX transactions declined. Despite turbulent market conditions, TRON [TRX] made great strides in terms of development. Notably, on 15 December, the network launched a new Yuan stablecoin with the help of TrueUSD.
NEAR Protocol [NEAR] could go with the bulls next week, if…
NEAR Protocol (NEAR), the unrivaled blockchain platform, hasn’t offered many gains to investors holding its native token (NEAR) recently. But there could be a short-selling opportunity at $1.584 if NEAR’s downtrend continues for a day or two. Technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest that NEAR’s downtrend could continue....
