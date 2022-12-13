Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Drying out with cool down... then a cold blast!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The rain is long gone from South Carolina from Thursday morning, but we're not quite done with the impacts yet. We picked up about 1" in the northwestern Midlands and some areas upstream saw even more. That water will crest in the Congaree River Saturday...
wach.com
Heavy rain Thursday morning as powerful cold front blows through
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Rain will build across the area by Thursday morning as a powerful cold front pushes across the eastern U.S. Give yourself some extra time heading out the door in the morning and keep the umbrella around through the first half of the day. Even though...
wach.com
Flu deaths on the rise, DHEC says
Flu deaths are on the rise, health officials say. According to DHEC, numbers show flu deaths are 24 times higher than they were in 2021. Experts say it’s a season that is in the record books for one of the highest in a decade. “this is a tough season,...
wach.com
SC man walking from coast to coast and back raising awareness for homelessness
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — One South Carolina man has made it his mission to walk from the east coast to the west coast and back. His journey of strength and purpose brought him to Leesville, where he’s waiting wait out the weather. His name is Michael Anderson. Michael...
wach.com
South Carolina Green Party demands resignation of Rep. Ralph Norman
The South Carolina Green Party has demanded the resignation of Rep. Ralph Norman following Norman's released text messages regarding Marshall Law. According to the SCGP release, the party calls for Norman's resignation for violating his Congressional Oath of Office. SCGP says text messages from 2021 show "Rep. Norman was involved...
wach.com
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
wach.com
New indictments allege Murdaugh evaded taxes on $7M earned illegally over nearly a decade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh, the former Lowcountry lawyer set to stand trial for the murders of his wife and son, is facing new indictments from the South Carolina State Grand Jury, the Attorney General's Office announced Friday morning. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of Willful Attempt...
Comments / 0