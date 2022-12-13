ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Drying out with cool down... then a cold blast!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The rain is long gone from South Carolina from Thursday morning, but we're not quite done with the impacts yet. We picked up about 1" in the northwestern Midlands and some areas upstream saw even more. That water will crest in the Congaree River Saturday...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Heavy rain Thursday morning as powerful cold front blows through

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Rain will build across the area by Thursday morning as a powerful cold front pushes across the eastern U.S. Give yourself some extra time heading out the door in the morning and keep the umbrella around through the first half of the day. Even though...
FLORIDA STATE
wach.com

Flu deaths on the rise, DHEC says

Flu deaths are on the rise, health officials say. According to DHEC, numbers show flu deaths are 24 times higher than they were in 2021. Experts say it’s a season that is in the record books for one of the highest in a decade. “this is a tough season,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

South Carolina Green Party demands resignation of Rep. Ralph Norman

The South Carolina Green Party has demanded the resignation of Rep. Ralph Norman following Norman's released text messages regarding Marshall Law. According to the SCGP release, the party calls for Norman's resignation for violating his Congressional Oath of Office. SCGP says text messages from 2021 show "Rep. Norman was involved...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy