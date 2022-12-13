ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsbury, CT

Simsbury quandry: Allowing cyclists to ride on sidewalks reduces a hazard, but does it create a new one?

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Simsbury Town Hall Jordan Otero/Hartford Courant/TNS

Permitting bikes on Simsbury sidewalks would make riding safer for cyclists, but could jeopardize disabled or elderly pedestrians, speakers said at a hearing Monday night.

The town is considering doing away with its 32-year ban on bicycles on sidewalks, and that idea has a lot of support in the cycling community.

But advocates for hearing-impaired and vision-impaired residents as well as senior citizens cautioned selectmen that the change could create new hazards.

The board of selectmen heard from both sides Monday night, and decided to postpone a decision so proponents could revise their proposed ordinance to provide better safeguards for walkers.

“I cannot tell you how many times I’ve almost been been run over by bicyclists. They don’t tend to slow down, they just keep coming — expecting I’m the one who will get out of the way,” resident Darcy Gray said.

Gray said allowing cyclists on sidewalks could endanger blind or low-vision pedestrians. Even if an approaching rider yells a warning or rings a bell, the pedestrian might not be sure which way it’s going or which side the rider will pass on.

“The deaf and hard-of-hearing can’t hear audible signal. Others may have difficulty distinguishing what direction it’s coming from,” Gray said.

Most people who addressed the council in person or by email supported the initiative to let cyclists ride on sidewalks, saying it’s a safety issue — especially for youngsters going to school or riding home.

For instance, the A Better Chance house on busy Route 10 has numerous young people riding bikes. By ordinance, they’re theoretically subject to a fine.

“You wouldn’t want somebody young who is not an experienced cyclist to ride their bike along Route 10, especially at a busy time of day,” said Public Works Director Tom Roy.

Police don’t enforce the ordinance there so long as those riders follow safety rules, but it makes sense to change the rule itself, Roy said.

Simsbury High School freshman Jillian Caulfield agreed, saying high school and middle school students who ride to school are required to used the street, sometimes at rush hour.

“I’ve seen firsthand the traffic — it’s awful,” Caulfield said. “I’ve seen many cars be very inconsiderate of pedestrians and cyclists. There are no are no bike paths close to the high school or middle school, we are forced to ride on the roads.”

Diana Moody said Simsbury children need a safe way to ride.

“If you drive around West Hartford or other towns that have sidewalks, you see the children on the sidewalks riding,” Moody said.

Ann Wallak said she’s lived in Simsbury for 37 years and never knew of the ordinance. She is disabled and uses a power-assist recumbent trike, sometimes using sidewalks to reach destinations where bike lanes and the rail trail don’t reach.

“My trike sits low and even though I have a colorful flag and lights when needed, I do not feel comfortable riding on the streets. Little did I know that I could be fined,” Wallak said.

“This seems a bit contradictory for a bike-friendly town,” Wallak told selectmen.

Simsbury has numerous bike trails and lanes, and is one of only two Connecticut communities with “silver” status on the American League of Bicyclists’ list of bike-friendly towns and cities.

Wallak suggested amending the ordinance to allow cyclists and e-bikers to use the sidewalk, but only “in a considerate and safe manner.”

Comments / 0

 

