Delhi, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Launches New Girls Wrestling Program

Union-Endicott high school welcomed its first ever girls wrestling team for the winter season, with practices beginning in mid-November. The team, headed by coach Cheyenne Sisenstein, who is a former Maine-Endwell Spartan, wanted to give girls the chance to not have to wrestle boys, like when she was in high school.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Athlete of the Week: Maine-Endwell's Kaety L'Amoreaux

Kaety L' has played Varsity basketball at Maine-Endwell since 8th grade, collecting just about every scoring and shooting record in the book along the way. "I just really love the competitiveness, and its just I've always fell in love with it since a young age, and it was always just different to me." said the Senior Guard.
MAINE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Can SU’s transfers play in the Pinstripe Bowl? Here’s what to know about transfer portal rules and the postseason

Syracuse, N.Y. — News that star Syracuse football cornerback Duce Chestnut hit the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday rattled Orange fans. The biggest name to hit the portal from SU so far this offseason, Chestnut’s departure means the Orange defense will be without its two starting cornerbacks from Week 1 of this season in its final game of 2023. Garrett Williams is still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered midseason.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area

Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Charged with Assault

A Sidney man has been charged with assault following an incident in Unadilla. Peter T. Tarallo, 26 was charged with the class D felony of Assault in the second degree. This comes after police say they were dispatched by Otsego County 9-1-1 at approximately 1:56 on the morning of December 12, 2022 to reported assault at an apartment on State Highway 8, in the town of Unadilla.
UNADILLA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police responds to shooting incident in the City of Cortland

Press release from the City of Cortland Police Department. The City Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and Port Watson Street. We have the area blocked off at this time and we are asking that people avoid the area....
CORTLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica

UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY

