Union-Endicott Launches New Girls Wrestling Program
Union-Endicott high school welcomed its first ever girls wrestling team for the winter season, with practices beginning in mid-November. The team, headed by coach Cheyenne Sisenstein, who is a former Maine-Endwell Spartan, wanted to give girls the chance to not have to wrestle boys, like when she was in high school.
Athlete of the Week: Maine-Endwell's Kaety L'Amoreaux
Kaety L' has played Varsity basketball at Maine-Endwell since 8th grade, collecting just about every scoring and shooting record in the book along the way. "I just really love the competitiveness, and its just I've always fell in love with it since a young age, and it was always just different to me." said the Senior Guard.
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Cornell | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts Cornell University for its fourth straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 17 (12/17/2022) at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. The...
Some Cortland, Chenango & Broome Schools Locked for 2nd Time This Week
For the second time in the course of a week, some schools in the region had their students confined to inside the school buildings while police were investigating possible threats. On December 14, some schools in Cortland, Chenango and Broome Counties, including Norwich, Whitney Point and Chenango Forks were put...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
When is the last time Jim Boeheim changed his starting lineup during the season? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has made it very clear that he has been frustrated with the performance of a few Orange players this seasons. Specifically, Boeheim hasn’t been happy with freshman forward Chris Bell’s lack of rebounds.
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
Can SU’s transfers play in the Pinstripe Bowl? Here’s what to know about transfer portal rules and the postseason
Syracuse, N.Y. — News that star Syracuse football cornerback Duce Chestnut hit the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday rattled Orange fans. The biggest name to hit the portal from SU so far this offseason, Chestnut’s departure means the Orange defense will be without its two starting cornerbacks from Week 1 of this season in its final game of 2023. Garrett Williams is still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered midseason.
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
Sidney Man Charged with Assault
A Sidney man has been charged with assault following an incident in Unadilla. Peter T. Tarallo, 26 was charged with the class D felony of Assault in the second degree. This comes after police say they were dispatched by Otsego County 9-1-1 at approximately 1:56 on the morning of December 12, 2022 to reported assault at an apartment on State Highway 8, in the town of Unadilla.
City Police responds to shooting incident in the City of Cortland
Press release from the City of Cortland Police Department. The City Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and Port Watson Street. We have the area blocked off at this time and we are asking that people avoid the area....
Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica
UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
