North Central Missouri College shows off new campus

Over time, students in trades like welding, robotics, nursing and surgical technology will all come together in Savannah.

North Central Missouri College is close to holding its first classes at its expansion campus situated on U.S. Highway 71 in the Andrew County seat. Built into two phases, the project will open its doors to students for the first time in the second week of January, and be completely finished by the end of August. The North Belt Center in Country Club Village is now permanently closed, with the last classes held there on Friday before winter break.